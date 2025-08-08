Offshore wind needs to be held accountable 

In the business of offshore wind farms, the spin is what it is all about. The 853-foot turbines are spinning to generate clean energy, and that is a good thing. But the public-relations spin we have been getting is, well, not so good. Indeed, this corporate spin seems designed to turn us away from fair, hard questions about the project that need to be asked.

Nantucket officials, very publicly, criticized Vineyard Wind — an offshore wind farm 15 miles off the Island’s coast — during a public meeting last week. The town’s select board had a myriad of complaints, many of them boiling down to the company’s failing to address mounting concerns in a clear and timely fashion.

The sister island said that communication has grown worse since the Trump administration came to office, with speculation that the company doesn’t want to call negative attention to itself with an administration set on upending the wind industry. That’s understandable. But the lack of communication has only put them even more on the map.

The town found that, following malfunctions — including a blade failure last summer — they didn’t receive timely responses from Vineyard Wind. The board also raised questions about the company’s failing to deliver on other promises it made, with at least one town leader stating that the turbines appear taller than was promised. As a result, Nantucket created a list with 15 demands that include regular communication with the town, better alert systems in place if there is another blade failure, and the creation of an emergency response plan.

It has become increasingly clear that the only time Vineyard Wind does want to answer the public has been in front of its investors. During a quarterly report two weeks ago, top company officials for the project — Vineyard Wind is a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners — said that 17 turbines were up and running and that all 62 turbines would be completed by the end of the year.

In our own reporting, we wanted to know if the claims in front of investors were true. We wanted to know how much progress has been made since work stalled on the project last summer, amid the catastrophic blade failure. But Vineyard Wind has not responded to our questions, or repeated requests to meet and be given a tour of the enormous structures and construction site offshore. Without a clear word from the company, we decided to take the initiative ourselves. Along with local public radio station CAI, we hired a charter boat to go out to the site and investigate, and see for ourselves.

While it appears that some turbines were running at times, our trip raised questions. The turbine blades weren’t spinning constantly but more intermittently, and reporters counted a maximum of nine spinning in the two hours they were out there. When we asked what the reasons were that 17 weren’t spinning constantly, the company responded with no comment.

We also wanted to investigate the claim that the plant is generating 221 megawatts, as had been reported in the quarterly report. That has proven to be difficult without input from the company and energy agencies somewhat bound by rules on publicly reporting the energy output of specific generators.

Strangely quiet on these discussions have been Vineyard towns. Edgartown officials said that they have been in touch with Nantucket, and are considering putting together their own set of demands. But it doesn’t appear that idea is making much progress. Chilmark and Aquinnah, other towns whose coasts look out at Vineyard Wind, have been either silent on the issue or content with the aid that they have received from the offshore wind industry.

Why are our town officials so seemingly nonchalant about very rational fears of another blade failure, and the debris that would wash up on our beaches? Why are they so trusting that Vineyard Wind will be responsive, when we have seen time and time again that its sense of accountability to the community it is supposed to serve is lacking?

Amid all of the reporting, there have also been comments that some news media have somehow been biased against offshore wind — that we are “anti-wind.” At The Times, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. We understand that climate change is a growing and deeply concerning threat to us and the Earth. And offshore wind can and should be a part of that solution. But only if it is done well and fairly.

So in a word, no, we are not anti-wind. But as a news organization, it is our job to be pro-accountability. This is our role on a project with the import and sweep of Vineyard Wind, to hold the corporate and governmental bodies involved in the project accountable. The multinational companies that are in the lead on this project — and that are also leading in many others across the region and around the world — are giant companies with international interests. They aren’t necessarily concerned with the daily, local impacts and confusion and helplessness felt by small islands like Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. But that does not give them the right to run roughshod over the oceans that are a shared resource for all, while not keeping us informed.

We are not against offshore wind, but what we are against is a very large company building a massive power plant off our coast without feeling the need to represent us or communicate openly with the general public and local government officials. That is fundamentally wrong, we believe, and we plan to stay on the story.

Vineyard Wind is not the only offshore wind company off our coast. While the company has responded to complaints about red lights flashing at night in recent days, another offshore wind company, Revolution Wind, has made no promises with the Island, and their lights appear to be blinking quite brightly southwest of Aquinnah. There are other developments planned as well. The Vineyard — and with Nantucket clearly leading the way — needs to make sure its concerns are heard and that we will be represented.

We want the windmills to spin and produce clean energy, and we want these large multinational corporations to stop using their public relations machinery to spin us and obstruct us from asking questions that deserve answers.