Vineyard beaches close, erosion expected from Erin

Beaches on the South Shore of the Island are already closed for swimming or most likely will close soon due to heavy surf and dangerous rip currents from Hurricane Erin.

South Beach today was closed to swimmers when a reporter visited at 3:30 pm today, about three hours prior to high tide. A sign indicated that the water will reopen Sunday.

Chilmark beach superintendent Martina Mastromonaco said that they have already seen considerable erosion on Chilmark beaches and have been preparing for heavy surf and rip currents since earlier this week. She expects that Squibnocket and Lucy Vincent will be closed to swimming on Thursday, but it will be a decision made by the town whether to close the beaches completely tomorrow and Friday.

“If we get what they are saying we are going to get, we are all going to be under water,” Mastromonaco said. “Predictions are pretty rife… I’m preparing for the worst,” she said, noting that much of the beaches have already faced erosion.

The Healey-Driscoll administration also sent out a statement to warn the public of rip currents at beaches across the state. There are advisories from the National Weather Service gale and coastal flood around the Island currently.

“I want to urge everyone on our coasts to stay safe and alert as we expect to experience some effects of the storm passing offshore,” said Governor Maura Healey in a press release today. “Rip currents and high surfs are a serious threat to swimmers. Please be careful while the storm passes through our region and keep an eye out for neighbors who might need assistance.”

The statement also says the Division of Marine Fisheries is urging shore-based anglers to be vigilant of high surf conditions that can make areas unsafe, and that mariners should also review marine forecasts and National Weather Service advisories for the Boston area before getting underway.

The National Weather Service Boston/Norton office also issued advisories for hazardous marine conditions on coastal waters; a Small Craft Advisory is in effect until Thursday at 8 am and a Gale Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night.