Vineyard surfers come out for Erin

1 of 2

While Hurricane Erin’s powerful swells forced many of the Island’s South-side beaches to close down on Thursday, not everyone steered clear of the shoreline.

At Mondrian House, roughly a mile south from Philbin Beach, a dozen surfers paddled into waves estimated at six to 10-foot, churned up by the hurricane’s approach.

Emerson Mahoney was among them. The Island-raised surfer, who lives in New York, said he rushed to the Island on Tuesday night after hearing about Erin passing through.

“I was looking at the forecast for this hurricane for two weeks every day — probably five or ten times a day I would check the forecast,” Mahoney said after catching some sets on Thursday morning. “I set my entire life up to be flexible enough to surf swells like this. It’s the best feeling.”

Over the course of Thursday morning, a number of surfers were barreled, a special moment when a wave’s curl essentially passes over the surfer’s head as they continue riding — what many consider the pinnacle of surfing. There were cheers when someone caught a good wave as well, signifying for Mahoney what the surfing community is all about.

“Every time there’s a really good swell and perfect waves on Martha’s Vineyard, and you’re in that community, it’s like the best day of your life,” he added. “The surfing community here is friendly compared to a lot of places. We go through years and years of experiencing it with the same people so you’re improving with the people around you and you’re watching them get the best waves, you’re getting pictures together and everybody is rooting for each other.

“It’s just a really positive scene and every time it’s like a community gathering whenever there are waves like this,” he said.

With the impacts of Erin expected to last into Friday, Mahoney and others are sure to be out at the break.