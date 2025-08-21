Funding cuts endanger already limited tick research

1 of 3

During a summer where seemingly all anyone can talk about is ticks, with the rise in tick-related hospital visits and national reports on the Island’s surge in alpha-gal syndrome cases, there is only one health specialist, who works part-time, to investigate the spread of tick-borne illnesses on the Island.

Betsy VanLandingham oversees hundreds of cases out of her Island home office. On a given week, and especially in the summer months, she often works well over her allotted 26 hours.

VanLandingham — an emergency room nurse for 43 years turned public health nurse — is currently the Island’s only infectious disease case investigator, and she’s seen more tick-borne illness cases every year. With the emergence of lone star ticks and rise in alpha-gal cases, the work is ballooning. Ticks are one of the biggest health concerns for the Island, she said.

But as of earlier this year, the source of her funding has been rescinded, raising questions about the ability for her and other tick-related officials on the Island to continue to do this work.

Local health officials, who are calling this an epidemic, say that much more is needed to be done to better understand the problem. The Island already does much more tick-related work than other towns in Massachusetts, but the concern now is about having the right data to map a strategy for confronting the problem in the future.

“It’s exactly the wrong time to stop funding for what we need, which is basic research on the epidemiology of these diseases,” said Dr. Gerald Yukevich, medical practitioner at Martha’s Vineyard Medical, which hosted a tick conference this past Saturday.

VanLandingham is an independent contractor who works for Dukes County under a grant paid for by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to investigate each infectious disease case on the Island. The department keeps a statewide database of infectious diseases called the Massachusetts Viral Epidemiologic Network (MAVEN), and VanLandingham’s job is to input all the symptomatic and exposure information for Island cases — not just tick-related, but other infectious diseases as well. But she isn’t sure what will happen when her contract ends on June 30; the county reallocated money from other grants to allow her to continue work until then, she said.

VanLandingham’s foray into public health started during the pandemic, when she both worked in the ER and investigated COVID-19 cases. Her job was created out of the pandemic, through federal money, by the Vineyard hospital; they wanted someone to be a close liaison to the boards of health and monitor the situation locally. The hospital kept the position until the pandemic funds ran out.

After she retired from the ER, VanLandingham decided to move further into public health work, and took up investigations of all kinds of diseases through the state department of health. “I knew too much about public health to go back to the ER,” she said.

VanLandingham was paid through a Massachusetts program called the State Action for Public Health Excellence, which aimed to improve and strengthen local public health services, but the federal funds part of the grant was cut months ago under the Trump administration.

The grant was meant to improve public health statewide and formalize and standardize local boards of health practices, which VanLandingham said weren’t well-defined beforehand. The primary concerns for public health became prevention, and determination of the sources of infection. If someone gets an intestinal infection from food, or is exposed to a certain body of water and develops an illness, for example, VanLandingham investigates the source and determines whether there’s a risk to other people, to prevent further outbreak.

Early on, she realized that all the “very seasoned” workers in the local boards of health didn’t know that much about tick-borne illnesses. Health agents were overloaded with the usual septic and business inspections, she said.

It was only a few years ago that she realized that there weren’t many hard figures on tick-related diseases — such as how many people contracted Lyme disease, or the rarer erlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, or tularemia — for the Island. And so, armed with decades in medicine and the knowledge of on-Island providers — physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants at the hospital and medical care clinics — and even off-Island physicians, VanLandingham took on the task.

Now she handles the follow-up for everybody who tests positive on the Island from an office in her house. Most of her work is on the computer, and involves multiple calls to those affected by an infectious disease. That can mean, “How old was that bologna in your refrigerator that you made a sandwich of, and then felt bad, felt sick afterward?” It can also mean, “Do you work outside every day, mow the lawn, and stir up rabbit droppings?” (Rabbit excrement is a source of tularemia.)

The MAVEN network tracks the electronic transfer of all lab results across the state, and then VanLandingham takes each case from the Island and investigates symptomatic and exposure information.

Tests are imperfect, VanLandingham said, so there are a lot of false negative and positive results. Part of her job is to weed through symptoms and determine correlation to infectious diseases.

VanLandingham sees more and more tick-related cases every year, especially after the emergence of lone star ticks, which only started to appear on the Island recently, and brought both new disease and the much-detested alpha-gal syndrome. She doesn’t investigate cases of alpha-gal because her focus lies in illnesses, and alpha-gal is an allergy, though she said that information would be helpful for the Island. There aren’t enough staff or resources to investigate those cases currently otherwise, though Martha’s Vineyard Medical reports that incidences of alpha-gal are up from just two in 2020 to 523 last year.

“The rate at which alpha-gal has ballooned up over the past couple of years, we know that tick-borne illnesses in the same way [have] increased,” VanLandingham said.

In Dukes County from 2020 to 2024, there were 784 cases of Lyme disease, 113 of babesiosis, 60 of anaplasmosis, 25 of ehrlichiosis, 22 of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and 17 of tularemia. There was also one case each for Borrelia miyamotoi and Powassan virus.

VanLandingham, though paid for only 26 hours a week, gets three to four cases a day from the Island sent to her via the statewide network, especially in the warmer months, when foodborne and tick-borne illnesses are more prevalent, and each case can take up to four hours.

Without her work, VanLandingham said, there’d probably be pressure on the hospital to provide what she does.

“I hope that I’m providing enough education for patients and physicians to basically take care of people who are affected by these illnesses,” VanLandingham said. She also hopes to convince people that the only way to decrease the amount of illness on the Island is to decrease the host population, which can include deer and other animals.

The contract epidemiologist for the county, Lea Hamner, is also running out of funds. Hamner started in July 2023 after a decade of public health work for the COVID-19 response, the opioid crisis, and other outbreaks.

Hamner’s contract, also paid for through the rescinded funds, includes only eight hours a week on the Island, but focuses solely on ticks. (She also works 32 hours a week on the Cape for Barnstable County.) Hamner helps the towns and medical practitioners understand the “big picture” and “nuance of tick-borne diseases,” and provides advice on how to avoid tick bites as well as signs and symptoms of illness, she said.

Once that chunk of change allotted to her work is gone, she’s not sure what that will mean for tick work on the Island. Hamner said she plans to front-load her hours to work mostly on the Island until that happens, but she has a smaller contract than VanLandingham, and isn’t sure she’ll even be funded up to June 2026. The loss of the two public health experts would put more on the plate of already overworked health agents, she said.

“Their roles are extremely important and complimentary,” Brice Boutot, health agent for Edgartown, said. “Betsy’s work is acutely case-by-case, assisting patients and figuring out if their symptoms are from past exposure or current illness through testing. Lea generates epidemiological reports based on aggregate data, informing initiatives to better understand and combat illness on a regional level. The tremendous value of Lea’s depiction of trends would be far less informative without Betsy as boots on the ground.”

Boutot said that when, not if, the funds run out, health agents across the Island will have to maintain the quality and quantity of work they do identifying and mitigating illness. “Ultimately that work would fall on all Island health departments, but the value of having a select few highly experienced specialists working across town lines cannot be overstated.”

The work of public health officials, especially local ones, is as varied as public health is, which makes them “master generalists” and “quick-study specialists,” Hamner said. The space she occupies for the Island isn’t one that’s been filled before. Whenever there’s money, tick work is prioritized by the hospital and boards of health, but that won’t be the case soon, she said.

“The state government is going to have to make a lot of hard decisions” as the federal government cuts are felt, Hamner said, though she doesn’t think the state will be able to prioritize work on ticks.

“We’re going to need our community, honestly, at this point, to step up and fund it, because there’s no one coming to offer us help, not right now,” she said.

“Their work and their roles are important to us,” Alex Lam, West Tisbury health agent, said. “I don’t think that there’s any one town in particular, or any town for that matter, that’s opposed to doing whatever they can to assist their positions and keep them where they’re at. What that entails, I’m not fully sure, but we’re happy to have them on our team.”

Wildlife biologist Patrick Roden-Reynolds, who works closely beside VanLandingham and Hamner, said that all tick questions eventually lead to what is the importance for humans and those answers come from the two women.

“I can talk about ticks ecology, biology, disease ecology, but when it comes to disease trends in humans, who gets affected and why, what symptoms or treatments to use [that] all come[s] from the surveillance work that Lea and Betsy do,” Roden-Reynolds said.

Roden-Reynolds, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program, said as far as he knows no one group does as much outreach in Massachusetts as their group. “I’ve never heard of any other group doing educational tick surveys for residents either,” he said. However, at the current staff level, they’re already at capacity for the work they do.

Hamner called herself a “resourcer,” as much of what she does includes bringing science to the community and the community to science. She’s connected many researchers to the Island, which has one of the highest Lyme disease infection rates in the country, in the hope that the research eventually benefits Islanders here. However, much like VanLandingham and Hamner, a lot of the researchers are facing cuts as well. “A lot of the work I’ve been doing got thrown a wrench,” Hamner said.

One such opportunity is a project by Hamner and Scott Commins, an expert on alpha-gal, that would follow Vineyard and Nantucket hunters — who are highly exposed to ticks, unlikely to cut meat out of their diet proactively, and also needed to address the deer population — to understand who develops the syndrome and why, who goes into remission, how tick-borne infections might affect the allergy, and what can be done to prevent it, Hamner said. The project is now in a “holding pattern” because of federal cuts to the National Institute of Health, she added.

There are still so many questions about Lyme disease, and especially about alpha-gal, Hamner said, and there needs to be more research.

“Public health can always be improved, so there is always more work to be done,” said Boutot. He added that VanLandingham, Hamner, Stephanie Barth –– another contract public health epidemiologist –– and biologist Roden-Reynolds, whose funding comes from the state, are on the “cutting edge of this issue that has impacted Martha’s Vineyard in a unique way.”

With all the tick efforts on the Island, there’s a hope to get a full strategic plan on how to combat ticks, but as questions still loom and funds start to dry up, Hamner has her concerns: “How do we sustain whatever we created, let alone that we need to do more?”

There is a fund through Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation that supports the tick program’s activities that cannot be covered by grant funding: https://endowmv.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1095