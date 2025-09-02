Schepici to retire as hospital president 

Denise Schepici, president of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, announced on Tuesday she will be retiring by the end of this year.

According to a press release from the hospital issued on Tuesday, Schepici served for eight years and led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic. She oversaw “unprecedented growth” at the hospital by “recruiting new physicians, expanding clinical services and ensuring Islanders could access more care close to home.”

The release also underscored the pivotal role Schepici played in bringing to Edgartown housing for hospital staff and Navigator Homes, a skilled nursing facility set to replace Windemere next year.

“When I began this role, I never imagined I’d find myself in the housing business,” Schepici is quoted. “But watching talented nurses leave because they couldn’t afford to live here was heartbreaking. We also had physician candidates decline positions due to the high cost of living. It was clear something had to be done.”

Schepici’s skills have also been highlighted by Becker’s Hospital Review, the healthcare industry’s leading publication, and Women’s edge, a nonprofit organization that listed Martha’s Vineyard Hospital as one of the state’s top 100 women-led businesses for six years in a row.

“Denise is a strategic thinker, a compassionate advocate, when she believes in something she’s going to stay on it until she finds a path, whether it is focused on patient care or workforce housing,” said CarolAnn Williams, President of Community Hospital Division at Mass General Brigham, the parent organization of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in the release. “She’s also one of the most thoughtful and caring people I know. Her work in healthcare has literally touched thousands of lives — both patients and colleagues. She has established an outstanding foundation at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for the next president to build upon, and we wish her nothing but good health as she begins the next chapter in her journey.”

Mass General Brigham and the hospital’s board of trustees have already started a nationwide search for Schepici’s successor.

Rebecca Haag, who chairs the board of trustees for the hospital and Windemere, praised Schepici’s “remarkable” leadership in the release.

“She restored trust and confidence in this hospital, and her commitment to workforce housing will make the next president’s job easier,” Haag said. “She has built a strong and resilient management team and although we will miss her leadership, I am confident that the Hospital will continue to provide quality care and access for our community under their stewardship. Denise is a dear friend, and I wish her nothing but the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Schepici has been a long-time seasonal resident of the Vineyard since she first visited as a college freshman. She would move to the Island full-time with her husband, Tony, before assuming leadership at the hospital and Windemere. The release states she plans to stay on the Vineyard in retirement.