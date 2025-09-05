Edgartown homeowners challenge ADU denial

Owners of an Edgartown home are filing a lawsuit against the town and its zoning board for its denial of a special permit for an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) located on their property on Windsor Drive.

According to court documents, the complaint filed by Ted and Roberta Scallet claims the town’s denial violates the state’s recently passed Affordable Homes Act, Edgartown zoning bylaws, and the right to due process; they are looking for the courts to review the decision.

It is likely one of the first court cases filed on the Island involving newly established accessory dwelling unit bylaws that passed through the state last year and at town meetings across the Island this past spring. The law, signed by Governor Maura Healey, was intended to make it easier for homeowners to develop accessory units — also known as in-law apartments or ADUs — for the development of more housing.

In Edgartown, the Scallet’s are hoping to replace an existing shed, currently located five feet from the property line, with a one-car garage with an upstairs ADU, which would be positioned 10 feet from the property line. According to court documents, the ZBA denied the permit on July 28, due to the proposed ADU violating the town of Edgartown’s 25-foot setback rule. The ZBA claimed they lacked authority to approve the construction, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Scallet believes the town’s denial of a permit to construct the ADU violates the new affordable homes law in multiple ways, one of which is the fact the town is requiring the Scallets to obtain a special permit at all. The Affordable Homes Act has special protections, which they said would exempt them from requiring a special permit.

The Scallets are also arguing the denial is inconsistent with local zoning practices and that many neighboring properties have structures already closer than 25 feet from property lines, due to being built under older zoning laws. They argue the ADU is screened by trees and supported by three neighboring abutters and would not negatively impact the area.

According to court documents, Scallet also claims the ZBA rushed the hearing. According to court documents, the Chair of the zoning board refused to allow Scallet to speak and announced that he was already late for his dinner reservation after denying their application at the hearing.

According to court documents, after a hearing on July 16, the Edgartown Board of Health (BOH) submitted a letter to the Scallets on July 21 bringing up septic system limitations, saying the system was “maxed out,” an issue that was not raised during the hearing, denying Scallet a chance to respond to the issue.