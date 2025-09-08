Lawmakers, state officials nervous Vineyard Wind is next

Massachusetts representatives are growing increasingly concerned that after the sudden flurry of orders against offshore wind projects near Martha’s Vineyard in recent weeks, the Trump administration could target Vineyard Wind next, warning that more setbacks to the industry will lead to even higher energy costs and further problems for the grid.

Governor Maura Healey issued a statement over Labor Day in support of wind projects, noting that federal intervention jeopardizes “hardworking Americans” and that offshore wind is a central piece to maintaining a reliable grid; Senator Ed Markey’s office has shared a similar concern over Vineyard Wind, as have local state representatives.

“Revolution Wind in Rhode Island, for how far along that is, even though Vineyard Wind is further along, you just don’t know with this administration,” said Congressman Bill Keating, in comments with The MV Times. “They take [Trump’s] talking points — and all the misinformation he’s had on wind power — they go by his whims and act.”

At the end of August, the Trump administration ordered Revolution Wind, which company officials say was 80 percent completed, to halt its operation while the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management undergoes a new review of the project.

Keating said that if Vineyard Wind is targeted, the administration would face an uphill battle of legal challenges, but he noted that that hasn’t stopped Trump in the past. For the Island congressman, he fears an impact to the Massachusetts grid and increasingly growing energy costs with the continued pressure on the industry, especially if Vineyard Wind is targeted. He said that the state’s grid is already in a “severe energy crisis.”

“We have been warned as a congressional delegation, even a few years ago by suppliers, that we could be facing rolling blackouts. You don’t think of that in America,” Keating told the Times.

Massachusetts has planned to rely on offshore wind in its energy future with the shutdown of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, which powered an estimated 600,000 homes. Vineyard Wind is expected at full capacity to power 400,000 homes. “We need energy here, and we need it as soon as we get it,” Markey said. “The first thing the public will get to see will be a rapid increase in energy prices,” he said if the Trump administration tries to shut down Vineyard Wind.

Targeting Vineyard Wind would be an escalation of the Trump admin’s efforts to thwart the industry. The developers have already been sending power to the grid, as of early 2024. Revolution Wind has not reported that it is sending energy to the grid.

It isn’t just Revolution Wind that has had issues with the Trump administration. Last week, the Trump administration asked a federal court to pause a lawsuit to the New England Wind project while it reviews the developers’ permits. New England Wind, which comprises two projects (New England Wind 1 and 2), is planned to have up to 129 turbines 20 miles from the Island and was approved in July of last year. Construction has yet to start.

The administration also halted SouthCoast Wind, one of the largest developments off the Island’s coast, at the end of August. The government announced plans to review the farm’s construction and operations plan (COP), an application for a permit to develop an offshore wind farm, which was approved by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on Jan. 17, days before Trump took office. The project, developed by Ocean Winds 26 miles southeast of the Vineyard, would include up to 141 turbines and cover about 127,388 acres.