Fear rises with new ICE threats

The fear and anxiety that swelled within the Brazilian population on the Island after masked federal agents raided Martha’s Vineyard last spring is on the rise again, this time following statements from federal immigration officials that they are targeting Massachusetts a second time to deport immigrants. There are also reports that enrollment of new immigrant students on Island is down this school year.

As has been widely reported by the New York Times and the Boston Globe, acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Todd Lyons announced “Patriot 2.0” on Saturday, which is expected to last the next several weeks. It’s unclear how many people ICE would attempt to apprehend or whom, nor have there been indications that the Island would be targeted. But it’s having an impact locally.

“People are getting scared again.” said Ricardo Duarte, pastor at Lagoinha Martha’s Vineyard Church, on Tuesday. “Every move [ICE] makes, it’s an emotional roller coaster.”

Federal officials’ announcement of the renewed focus on Massachusetts follows raids in May, when ICE agents reportedly detained some 1,500 people across the state, including 40 people on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

This week, speculation that ICE agents were on the Island stirred up more fear within the Vineyard Brazilian community; The MV Times did not verify if agents were actually here, and law enforcement and others in the community reported that ICE was not here on Monday or Tuesday. But church pastors and others in the community say that some immigrants have been staying home from work or church, worried that they would be swept up in any potential raid.

Duarte said that about 30 percent of his congregation stopped attending services after the ICE raids last spring, but families were starting to trickle back to services over the summer. He worries that with the recent rumors and statements from top federal officials, many will again stay home with more frequency. Even smaller gatherings at individual homes, he said, some have feared attending.

“They don’t know what to do, because we don’t know what ICE is going to do,” Duarte said, noting that he has struggled with what to tell his congregants. “They said they were going after criminals last time, but this is not what happened.” Duarte referred to the statement from ICE officials in May that they would be targeting immigrants with criminal backgrounds, but reporting by The MV Times indicates that several of those detained did not have criminal backgrounds; Duarte said that his congregation also helped the family of a man that was detained who did not have a criminal history.

Meanwhile, reports from teachers and other officials at the beginning of school indicate that there is a decline in new immigrant students to the Island, likely because of new policies and tactics initiated by the Trump administration.

“Overall there is a feeling of insecurity,” said Carlos Trindade, a World Languages and ELL teacher at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. “People are just not sure what is going to happen. Things are just so unpredictable.”

Superintendent of public schools Richie Smith said that his administration is compiling a study to find the number of new immigrant students across the district, which has yet to be finalized. But some English language learner teachers reached by The Times say that this year has been a stark contrast to prior years.

Smith said that MVRHS saw a large spike in new students after the country opened back up after the COVID pandemic. He said the high school population rose from roughly 690 kids to roughly 770 students three years ago. Over the last few years since the spike, new ELL student enrollment has trended down.

At the very beginning of this year, teachers have reported fewer, if any, new students. High school principal Sean Mulvey said they are still looking to finalize enrollment, but he said that the number of new immigrant students has been changing daily, with the school receiving enrollment requests at the end of last week.

Laura Weisman, an interpreter at the Tisbury School, has also said they have seen fewer, if any, new ELL students. She believes that immigrants are being discouraged from and are having a harder time getting into the country. “People are afraid and scared,” she said. “I think it is making a big difference.”

She said that it is sad to see that the school is losing enthusiastic and curious students who come from humble beginnings and are eager to learn English and the culture. “Even though it is a hard position, most of our students are hopeful for a new place,” Weisman said. “They are thrilled with all our school has to offer. We lose all of that enthusiasm.”

Liana Cajado, who runs M.V. Tax Services in Edgartown and who advises Brazilians on immigration documentation, has seen an intense rise in anxiety over the last few days within the community, similar to what was experienced during the raid in May. Herself a Brazilian national, Cajado said that her office has been receiving a flood of calls and texts from immigrants asking what they can do. She said her team tries to give their clients emotional support, to help them stay calm, but she worries about their mental health.

She also advises that immigrants have all of their documentation in order, and if they have kids, sign a consent form available at her office and Island schools that provides a plan for children if their parents are detained by ICE agents. She said leaving a child behind is a common fear among families in the community, but the consent form will allow someone to look after the child.

Cajado said that she has heard from many families that are planning a return trip to their country of birth.

“There is panic,” Cajado noted. “There’s an emotional toll.”