State approves deer hunting extension 

In an effort to reduce deer populations on the Islands, state fish and wildlife officials have approved a one-month extension of hunting on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard for the upcoming season.

The new regulations were approved by the Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board in February of this year and then promulgated in May. The new, extra month of winter primitive firearms season will begin in January 2026.

The state proposed the added month with deer populations rapidly increasing on the Islands while the number of licensed hunters has declined. The state estimates there are 30 to 50 deer per square mile on the Islands that are open to hunting, far denser than the goal of fewer than 18 in a square mile. Where hunting access is restricted, the state estimates that deer densities can be over 100 deer in a square mile.

Fish and wildlife approved the new month after hearing feedback from the public. Vineyard residents were overwhelmingly supportive of the measure, some 100 residents wrote in support, noting that deer are the host of ticks. Only a handful opposed the measure.

Still, some hunters and residents say that adding another month may not make a significant impact on the deer population. Instead, they have pushed to open hunting on Sundays in addition to providing another day of hunting.

Primitive firearms, bows, and crossbows with permits may be used during this season. There will also be a new free winter deer permit available that allows for the harvest of one additional antlered or antlerless deer that may only be used during the winter.

A summary of deer hunting regulations can be found here.