Judge stays Revolution Wind stop-work order

In a rare win for offshore wind under the Trump administration, a U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge granted a stay and preliminary injunction for the Revolution Wind offshore wind project for a stop-work order issued at the end of August.

The injunction allows construction to resume on the 65-turbine project 12 miles off the coast of Aquinnah while the developer’s lawsuit against the federal government continues.

“Revolution Wind will continue to seek to work collaboratively with the US Administration and other stakeholders toward a prompt resolution,” a press release from Ørsted stated.

Revolution Wind is a subsidiary of Ørsted and part of a 50/50 joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partner’s Skyborn Renewables to construct the offshore wind farm.

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) had instructed the developers to stop all activities on the outer continental shelf on Aug. 22. Matthew Giacona, acting director for BOEM, wrote to Rob Keiser, head of asset management at Ørsted’s North America division, that the department needs time to “address concerns that have arisen during the review” that the Department undertook as part of President Donald Trump’s memorandum issued in January.

The Aug. 22 letter specified those concerns as “protection of national security interests of the U.S. and prevention of interference with reasonable uses of the exclusive economic zone, the high seas, and the territorial seas.”

In early September, in one of the first attempts to push back against the Trump administration anti-wind fervor, the developer filed a lawsuit against the federal government, stating that the stop-work order was issued “without statutory authority, lacks any evidentiary basis, and is unlawful,” according to court documents.

Connecticut and Rhode Island, which plan to count on 704 megawatts of electricity from the project, also filed a lawsuit to overturn the order in a Rhode Island federal court the same day as the developer.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, found that Revolution Wind “demonstrated likelihood of success on the merits of its underlying claims,” and that the project “is likely to suffer irreparable harm in the absence of an injunction, the balance of equities is in its favor, and maintaining the status quo by granting the injunction is in the public interest.” He granted the stay and injunction Monday.

The project, which was around 80 percent complete when the stop-work order was issued, promises to power at full capacity 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Environmental advocates called the judge’s decision good news for the wind industry.

Businesses need to rely on regulatory certainty, said Amy Boyd Rabin, vice president of policy and regulatory affairs for the advocacy group Environmental League of Massachusetts. “Trump is creating a huge amount of regulatory uncertainty, not just within the offshore wind industry, but the whole supply chain that supports it,” she added.

President Donald Trump can appeal the injunction, but, for now, the lawsuit over the stop-work order continues into the evidentiary part of the process and work can continue on the project, Boyd Rabin said.

“We have this remedy within our court system so that you can’t tie up a business with accusations that are likely to fail,” Boyd Robin said. She added that she thinks this injunction establishes the case that developers have rights and “courts can do the right thing.”

“I think the Interior Department did a rather lame job of providing a rationale for the stop-work order,” Fred Khedouri, Chilmark resident who also worked in the Reagan administration in various energy capacities, said. “They should have known that Ørsted could demonstrate substantial financial harm and get the order stayed pending trial unless the government provided a compelling argument.”

The Ørsted press release said the project plans to resume construction as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority.