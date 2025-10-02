Wind reverberations: Studying the drum of offshore developments

When people meander past the docks at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s campus between Eel Pond and Little Harbor, Aran Mooney said, he imagines they must think they’re witnessing the world’s worst construction project as one pile — a vertical, column-like structure — gets hammered into the seabed, pulled out, and then hammered back in. The constant thunderous noise has been on repeat each September for the past couple of years.

The steel-on-steel repetitive clang reverberating around the small coastal village is not a construction project, but actually a study on the effect that anthropogenic, or human-made, noise may have on marine animals — in particular, the impacts of constructing massive wind turbines offshore.

In the past half-decade, Mooney, scientist and acoustician at the Oceanographic Institution, also known as WHOI, along with a team of researchers, have simulated the construction work required to install foundations for turbines, and have mapped the impacts that one of the most intense sounds has on the marine environment.

“We just want to figure out the best ways to develop renewable energy sustainably,” Mooney said, in between the clang of steel-on-steel on a recent sunny September day.

The main goal for the team is to see which species are impacted by the construction of offshore wind farms and which ones are not; should there be impacts, the study could help identify ways to mitigate adverse effects and protect marine life. Some of its research so far has raised concerns, particularly for scallops.

The noise is loud enough that the team of scientists and construction workers from WS Shultz Co., a marine construction team from Falmouth that physically drives the pile into the seafloor, wear headphones or earplugs. Though disturbingly loud above water, noise actually travels five times faster and farther under water, and even faster and farther in the ground, which is why they now mostly focus on benthic, or seabed, species, Mooney said.

And the sound is a scaled-down version — both in terms of time length and magnitude — of what actually happens offshore, where construction can go on for months or even years, and on an amount of turbines that reaches more than 100 for some proposed projects.

In the first three years of the study, Mooney and his team focused on impacts of the noise on squid and black sea bass.

The sea bass, which initially saw behavioral changes after noise exposure, eventually returned to normal, which suggested “either some level of multiday habituation or preserving hearing loss,” a published journal study by the team said.

Squid also saw short-lived impacts, and the team’s found that squid are resilient to the noise. When exposed to the sound, squid exhibited dramatic behavioral change — they jet around more frequently, shoot out ink, and change the color of their skin cells, all “really vibrant responses,” Mooney said. But the researchers also saw that squid habituate really quickly, don’t lose the ability to hear, and don’t experience energy loss.

They’ve since expanded to study other ground-dwellers, such as scallops, lobster, and flounder, as they continue squid and black sea bass work.

Scallops, they have found, especially exhibited an adverse reaction to the noise. The shellfishes’ response was much less dramatic visually than the squid’s, but the researchers found that repeated strikes of the pile caused the scallops to open and close their mouths for hours.

“Essentially, they’re respiring harder,” which wears them out, Mooney said. The team even released the scent of a starfish predator after the scallops were exposed, and said the animals were less able to defend themselves. “All of the sudden, the mountain lion shows up, and they can’t get away,” Mooney said.

“Some of our results have been kind of unimpressive in the sense that it doesn’t damn fishing, and it doesn’t damn windmill installation. It shows some minor effects,” Nathan Formel, research assistant on the project, said.

But scallops saw the most serious results, he added. “They were constantly impacted.”

Scallops typically are open to let water exchange over the gills, but the noise exposure causes them to close up in a defensive response, which reduces oxygen exchange. “Oxygen’s vital for life,” so less oxygen means poorer health, Formel said.

This experiment doesn’t consider the overall health of the shellfish population, such as predator-prey relationships, but looks at behavioral and physiological changes when exposed to the loud noise. The team didn’t make declarative statements in their paper from 2022, but did express concern, based on their research, on the “larger impact ranges of impending widespread offshore wind farm constructions” for scallop populations.

Overall, the team’s goal is to give an unbiased perspective on what happens because of offshore wind construction. There are a lot of opinions on the offshore wind industry, Formel said, from fishermen who worry about their catch and livelihood to environmentalists who push for the alternative energy source.

“They’re both really valid arguments. We’re just trying to inform them,” Formel said. Formel added that generally they’ve seen impacts in the short term, but that they are less common than long-term impacts: “We’re putting something new into the ocean. We want to make sure we’re not doing something that we regret.”

There wasn’t a lot of data before Mooney and his team started, he said, and there’s no one doing a project quite like the one at WHOI. Mooney and his team, not confined to tanks, constructed an open-ocean system that’s unique, and could be scaled up to figure out what actually happens at the wind farm offshore, such as whether or not there are fewer benthic species in an area under construction. They are part of a larger collaboration with Duke University called Wildlife and Offshore Wind, which does a lot of mammal-based work in the field.

The experiment takes place over only a few weeks at the end of summer and early fall. Cages are set between one and 80 meters away from the source of the noise; the team equates one meter in the experimental environment to 880 meters in an actual offshore wind farm. The pile driving occurs in increments of about 15 minutes, or until the pile won’t push further into the seabed. Then, there is 15 minutes of quiet as they reset the pile. This occurs from around 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm every day for about a month, dependent on weather and the availability of the construction crew. In total, about five “treatments” of sound occur per day.

Compared with the pile used next to the dock in Woods Hole, offshore wind turbines are 30 times the size, Mooney said. He added that the hammers, essentially a big weight pulled up and and let go by a crane, used to pile-drive offshore are the largest hammers ever constructed. “You can envision that’s a much louder sound out there, especially when you’re this close,” he said over the noise. It’s also done much faster, he said.

To measure sound and behavior, the team constructed a labyrinth of technology in the water. They utilize hundreds of hours of video footage from 21 GoPros, as well as track the noise through six sound recorders in water, two accelerometers, and many acoustic tags and sensors.

Recently they’ve used a new tag on the squid and bass that measure sound on the actual animal, rather than in the environment around them, to get a higher resolution of how much sound they receive, or the acoustic dosage. Mooney compared these tags to a radiation-dose simulator at a power plant, or a Fitbit.

Through their experiment, they can measure the dosage of sound. “We know how long they’ve been exposed, and how loud it is here, and how loud it is over here, and how loud it is in between,” Mooney said as he pointed to different distances from the source. “We basically create a curve of dosage-based impacts.”

To apply this to work on an actual wind farm, Mooney said, they take readings, for example, 20 meters from the source, determine how loud that sound is and how much impact there is, and then plot that on a curve. “It’s just all about understanding the sound field and how that drops off, and then understanding how the animal will respond to these different phases.”

Mitigation is another element of their study. The data isn’t published yet, but last year, the team tried to see if a ramp-up procedure for pile driving that starts at a low amplitude then gets increasingly louder might be a better way to start, i.e. if it scares animals away from the area under construction.

For marine mammals, offshore wind developers often use bubble curtains to block sound, but Mooney said that doesn’t work for ground vibration and low frequencies.

The experiment is funded by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), and in part by the National Marine Fisheries Service (under the federal National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration). BOEM is responsible for management of the outer continental shelf for renewable energy development, and funds research on the marine environment to inform decisions on lease areas; any construction and operations plan for a proposed offshore wind project must include assessments of potential environmental impacts from construction, such as noise impact and exposure analysis.

The team publish the results in journals as well as handing in a report to BOEM. They also speak directly to the fishermen on research-backed impacts. “We try to get the data out there,” Mooney said but added that the rest is up to the stakeholders to figure out what to do.

Mooney said they’ve secured another year of funds for more lobster work, despite the fact that federal cuts have pushed scientific research to the back burner, and not only do they plan to use heart-rate tags on the crustaceans, they also plan to utilize local lobster fishermen, who can put sound recorders in traps and help determine whether or not the noise impacts their catch.