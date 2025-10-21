Edgartown homeowner fined for clearing trees 

The Edgartown conservation commission is levying hefty fines against a homeowner for cutting down trees, an act they say was illegal and a disregard of their orders.

The issue was raised during an Oct. 8 conservation commission meeting after it was found that 19 trees on a property owned by John and Amanda Waldron on Bayside South were cleared to create a vista overlooking Katama Bay, a violation of the town’s wetlands protection bylaws.

“This is just a defiant, in-your-face violation of what we agreed to as a board with the client,” Jeff Carlson, conservation commissioner, said.

Ultimately, the commission unanimously voted that a restoration plan, including a description of the work, a cost estimate, and before-and-after photos would be due on Nov. 5. The commission wants the restoration to be “in kind,” meaning the size, diameter, and number of trees would be planted in similar locations to the ones that were cleared. Additionally, they agreed to impose a daily fine of $300 until a restoration plan is filed. Conservation agent Kara Shemeth said fines began on Oct. 9, and a restoration plan had not been filed as of Monday.

The Waldrons purchased the property in 2020 for $11.25 million, which is currently assessed at $31.6 million, according to town records. The town assessors list the Waldron’s off-Island address to a New York location that reportedly belongs to John E. Waldron, current president and COO of Goldman Sachs. McCarron was not immediately available to confirm the identity or say what stage the landscaping plans were at.

During their October meeting, commissioners highlighted that any clear-cutting in the wetlands, where the felled trees were, should have come before them for approval before the work. Missing trees were first noted in April by former conservation agent Jane Varkonda, and the commission said aerial footage showed the cuttings had been done over several years since the home was completed in 2022.

Robert McCarron, the attorney representing the Waldrons, said his client was willing to work with the board to develop a plan, and understood there would be fines. McCarron argued that the trees were only around 60 years old, and that historically, the area was grasslands. He also questioned whether the commission had jurisdiction over historic views.

“If there’s going to be a resolution, there needs to be some level of understanding that that is a pretty darn weak basis to forest 60-foot trees right in the channel,” McCarron said.

Geoffrey Kontje, conservation commissioner, said the conservation commission had jurisdiction because it was a matter about monitoring wetlands — which act as habitat for various wildlife — and where they can go with rising sea levels.

“Ideally, no cutting should be done in that buffer zone,” Kontje said. “It should be left in whatever state it takes.”

John Piekos, conservation commissioner, highlighted that the homeowners could have appealed the commission’s decision rather than pursuing a “willful disregard” of the law. He also said he felt “a bit insulted to hear … our laws aren’t valid.”