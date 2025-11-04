Oak Bluffs passes moped rental restrictions 

Oak Bluffs voters decided to clamp down on moped rentals after a fairly quiet town meeting on Tuesday evening.

In a 68-6 vote, residents decided to restrict moped rentals to individuals with drivers licenses and to prohibit passengers from riding on the back of the vehicles. The votes were cast during the Oak Bluffs special town meeting on Tuesday night at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center.

Moped rentals have been a contentious issue on the Vineyard for decades, spurred on by a number of tragic and gruesome accidents. The Oak Bluffs select board decided to bring the issue to voters after Islanders highlighted the heightened risk of an accident with a passenger riding on the back. A measure to require motorcycle licenses was also introduced by State Rep. Thomas Moakley in the state legislature earlier this year, which is still under review.

On town meeting floor Tuesday, Oak Bluffs resident Steve Auerbach called for stronger penalties for violations of the bylaw. As written, the first violation in a year can lead to a week’s business license suspension and a $50 fine with stronger penalties to follow for subsequent violations.

“The penalties are very weak,” Auerbach said.

Town administrator Deborah Potter and town counsel Michael Goldsmith both said there were state limitations on the penalties that can be imposed on the rental companies.

No representatives of the moped shops spoke during the meeting.

The newly approved changes also drops the count of moped rental business licenses Oak Bluffs can issue from five to three — the same as the number of rental shops currently in the town. The number of vehicle registration decals that can be issued to these businesses, meaning the number of mopeds shops collectively can have, has also been decreased from 308 to 178 per year.

Voters also approved a few clerical changes to the moped article in a 75-5 vote, with one abstention.

The town also used the special town meeting as a test run with voting clickers. The town clerk will decide whether to use them during the annual town meeting. But there were some technical issues early into Tuesday evening and many voters’ clickers needed to be swapped for working ones, including four-fifths of the select board. Aquinnah select board member Chris Manning, whose town was the first on the Vineyard to adopt clickers for town meeting, helped in the trial.

Still, voters stated in an 67-9 impromptu straw vote that they wanted to use the clickers again (9 abstained).

Meanwhile, voters speedily approved the remaining warrant articles without discussion, although some clarifying questions were addressed by town officials. These articles consisted of bylaw amendments, such as clerical updates for the wetlands regulations, or related to town bodies and personnel –– for example, changing the title of harbormaster to “marina manager,” and recodifying the capital improvement committee bylaw.

No articles were voted down on Tuesday.