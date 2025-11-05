Celebrating MVRHS Graduates: Jim Dario

Jim Dario, class of 1982, loved the high school because it was small enough to know everyone, which let him make lifelong friends and participate in three sports: football, baseball, and track. He also developed a love of history that remains with him today, that he has proudly passed on to his four children. After high school, Jim attended St. Lawrence University in upstate New York. This is where he met his wife, Kerry, and where he majored in government, focusing on eventually becoming a lawyer.

However, Jim deferred law school a few times in order to work in finance at Fidelity, which he did for more than 20 years. For seven of those years, he and his young family moved to California; they eventually returned to the Boston area. I asked Jim, Why finance, and not law? He said that when he was looking for work after college, many of his friends were already in finance, so it was a natural segue for him. Jim, being personable and knowledgeable, was able to use those skills to build relationships with independent financial institutions that utilized Fidelity’s clearing and custody services.

Eventually, Jim left Fidelity and joined TD Ameritrade Institutional, where he worked for an additional 10 years. In 2020, Charles Schwab and Co. acquired TD Ameritrade, and Jim moved into his current role, supporting the philanthropic interests of Schwab’s clients. After a long career in finance, Jim is happy to now leverage his skills with a company whose mission is to “increase charitable giving in the U.S.”

Having grown up on the Island, Jim understands that many year-round Islanders face a variety of challenges, and he applauds the Martha’s Vineyard community and the Island’s nonprofits for their comprehensive support dedicated to the well-being of Vineyard residents. Currently, Jim lives in Boston, close to work, returning to Martha’s Vineyard as often as he can. His four kids spent summers and many school vacations here, and now, as adults, truly consider it their second home –– or maybe even their first?

As we wrapped up our interview, I asked Jim if he had any dreams. He thought for a minute, smiled, and said, “Someday, I want to raise Bernese mountain dogs. We have had five of them, and love them. And keeping bees could be something that Kerry and I do in our later years on Martha’s Vineyard … although I haven’t had this conversation with Kerry yet.” His love of Martha’s Vineyard is so evident, making us proud of another MVRHS graduate who has not forgotten his Island roots, and is always giving back.

Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net. This column appears twice a month.