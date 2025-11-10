MV for Palestine supports equal rights for everyone 

To the Editor:

I thank The MV Times for its Oct. 30 article “100 weeks of protest, two years of grief,” acknowledging that MV for Palestine has gathered in Vineyard Haven every Sunday for 100 consecutive weeks in support of the Palestinian cause.

I’d like to clarify a couple of things. Rabbi Aperowitz is quoted as saying that our “total ignoring of the hostages was incredibly hurtful to the Jewish community, and their continued call to dismantle Israel puts the millions of Jews who live there in danger, and alienates the overwhelming majority of the Island’s Jewish community.” We regret if some were hurt and alienated because we have not held signs demanding the release of Israeli hostages. But anyone thus offended has only to ask us or visit mvforpalestine.org to learn our position: We have always supported the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and have consistently argued that a ceasefire would have served rather than harmed their interests.

Neither of the rabbis quoted mentions Israel’s ongoing war crimes in Gaza, or the killing of tens of thousands of civilians. This is not a symmetrical “conflict.” The overwhelming consensus among credible scholars and international human rights organizations is that Israel is committing genocide against a defenseless population. The fact that the killing continues even during the so-called “cease-fire” proves that this was never about the hostages.

As for the dismantling of Israel, MV for Palestine is not monolithic. Some of us may favor a two-state solution; some believe such hopes are deluded, because Israel will never permit it. All of us believe that it is not up to the U.S. to dictate the outcome. But I would argue that the only just and sustainable future is a single, secular, democratic state where everyone — Jewish, Muslim, Christian, or secular — enjoys equal rights.

Regarding putting millions of Jews in danger, nothing has done more to isolate Israel and undermine its long-term security than its own genocidal violence in Gaza.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese reminds us, quoting Bishop Desmond Tutu: In a situation of oppression, if you are neutral, you are taking the side of the oppressor. We believe it is not only our right but our obligation to continue to do whatever we can to support the Palestinian quest for freedom and justice. None of us is safe until all of us are safe.

Amy Hartford

Oak Bluffs