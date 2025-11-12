Red and green streak Island skies

1 of 3

Vineyarders got a show Tuesday night when the aurora borealis, or northern lights, graced the Island skyline as a result of severe solar storms. The sight was the second time in about a year that Islanders got to experience the northern lights; in early October last year, there was another occurrence of the cosmic phenomenon in the Island’s viewshed.

Though not as visible to the naked eye, phones and cameras were out to capture the colorful sky in multiple states. It was mostly apparent on the north side of the Island.

The geomagnetic storm, which is a disturbance in the Earth’s magnetic field, was triggered by three coronal ejections (ejections of plasma mass) on the sun, the last of which is expected to arrive and affect the atmosphere midday Wednesday, Mike Bettwy, meteorologist for the federal Space Weather Prediction Center, said.

The phenomenon is harmless to life on Earth, but can cause disruptions in satellite communication, and radio and television broadcasts.