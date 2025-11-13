The new Gilded Age and the arc of history

If you need proof that we are indeed living in the second Gilded Age, look no further than the real estate listing for a 15,000-square-foot mansion on Katama Bay that sold this month for a whopping $37.5 million. That makes this property the highest single residential sale ever on an Island that already ranks as one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country.

Designed by Vineyard architect Patrick Ahearn, the Witchwood Lane estate has a swimming pool, a deep-water pier, and a bowling alley. A separate drive-through carriage house has two garages, two apartments, and a full kitchen.

“Inspired by ‘The Great Gatsby,’ this new homestead recalls the glamour, style, and grace of the 1920s even before one sees it,” the architectural firm gushes on its website. “That’s due to a dramatic approach down a long curving drive, through a porte-cochère, and into an arrival court. Only from here does the stately gambrel-roofed manor truly reveal itself.”

The property also “truly reveals itself” as an emblem of a moment in American history when the wealth gap is on par with the stark divisions that defined the age of the robber barons of the “Gilded Age” –– a term coined by Mark Twain to capture the thin veneer of prosperity that helped only the top percentile of the American economy back then. It is hard not to see parallels to today.

Even in the White House, which John Quincy Adams called “the people’s house,” President Donald Trump has pooled money from American billionaires to pay for the construction of a $300 million ballroom. He has also remodeled the bathroom of the White House’s historic Lincoln Bedroom by replacing period green tile with shiny new marble and glistening gold fixtures. Trump seems to see no irony in the fact that he is celebrating this kind of opulence on his own social media even while pushing for and presiding over a gutting of social services that will impact the poorest people in America, and through the gutting of the U.S. Agency for International Development, which deeply affects the poorest people in the world. Adding a haunting quality to all this, Trump held a Halloween party with a “Great Gatsby” theme just hours before he put on hold funding for the SNAP benefits that provide food for millions of Americans.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

For those of who live on Martha’s Vineyard, this jarring age of inequity surrounds us every day. A labor force that struggles to find affordable housing and reliable healthcare depends on the vast wealth of the modern robber barons, and all the money that pours into the Island. The theme of the Gilded Age has even produced a recent HBO hit, and inspired the controversial Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs line of clothing, which honors a rich Black heritage on the Island. This should make us all stop for a moment and be more reflective about our history, and how our own Island represents the stunning inequity that defines the age we live in and the Island we live on.

To intelligently consider the impact of all this inequity, and ponder how best to address it, will require knowing our history.

One slice of history that can help us understand what the Gilded Age looked like on Martha’s Vineyard is being featured in an exhibit at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, “The Lost History of Innisfail.” The exhibit, which is featured on the cover of our Community section this week, tells the story of how the Vineyard was transformed from an economy centered on the whaling industry to a tourist destination that, even by the end of the 19th century, was attracting top celebrities and titans of business. That Gilded Age, from about 1870 to 1910, traces the brief glory of the mansion known as Innisfail on the Lagoon, in an area of what is today Vineyard Haven. The grand architecture of Innisfail is only a memory now, as it was consumed by a massive fire in 1906.

And somewhere in the smoldering embers of that fire — as the Gilded Age gave way to the Roaring Twenties and then tumbled into the stock market crash that gave us the Great Depression — is a glimpse of a pattern of history. And it is worth us all studying up on how the Gilded Age gave way to the arc of history that brought the Progressive Era and eventually the New Deal.

The American Prospect magazine recently commented on the Progressive Era, stating in a lead essay, “Those years saw countless changes in the rules of economic life, as well as new taxes and social spending that gave the great majority of Americans a better life. But behind the specific reforms was a common recognition — a collective revulsion against the privileges of great wealth allied with great power. The challenge now is to mobilize that kind of moral sentiment on behalf of a new age of reform.”

Some political observers see a stirring of that kind of reform through the eyes of young voters, who are shifting noticeably to the left. The public sentiment that capitalism is failing Gen Z, or those born after 1997, is so common that even conservatives like Peter Thiel, a billionaire venture capitalist and supporter of Trump, are commenting on the trend. Thiel and others suggest that this trend accounts for the unlikely rise of Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, who was elected mayor of New York City this month. Drawing on support from young voters who feel increasingly failed by the unbridled capitalism that defines the day, Mamdani was swept in with a mandate for progressive change. Mamdani definitely has his critics, and time will tell whether he can deliver on promises. But there is no question that he has ushered in an open call for greater equity through new tax policies and social service programs that will focus on affordability for a sector of the economy, particularly his young voters and a vanishing middle class that has been all but forgotten.

Right here, closer to home, there are a myriad of examples of similarly progressive economic initiatives on Martha’s Vineyard intended to address inequity. There is a generous community of philanthropists who have stepped up to help build a safety net, from the Island Housing Trust to Island Food Pantry, to the stunning success of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and the support it provides to every corner of the Island. And there is a progressive-minded community spirit in which hard-working people roll up their sleeves every day to help others.

So when you are taking in the museum exhibit on the “Lost History of Innisfail,” consider that there is a message for America’s economic future in those old black-and-white photographs documenting the sunset on the Gilded Age, and perhaps a road map for change that can lead us into a more sustainable and equitable future.

We are hoping that this is where America can find itself headed, and where the Island and its proud community spirit might serve as a steady beacon guiding us toward change.