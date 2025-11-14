Aquinnah residents question high school project

During a tense meeting at the Aquinnah Select Board last week, town residents raised pointed questions about the cost and other issues surrounding the high school building project, the most recent display of public opposition for the plan which is headed to voters in the spring.

The Martha’s Vineyard High School (MVRHS) Building Committee sat down with the select board to give an update about the project to townspeople. They showed sketch renderings of the new building, updated them on the chosen construction manager at risk, (a team of W.T. Rich Company and Shawmut Design), and gave context about the timeline of the project.

The up-Island town hall was nearly full of residents listening to the information at hand.

“We just wanted to give you updates on the project, kind of talk about the process and certainly hear your questions,” Superintendent of Schools Richie Smith said.

And townspeople had many questions, from failed Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) reimbursement funding from the Tisbury school project a few years ago to concerns that local tradespeople wouldn’t be included in the building process.

The capital project will most likely be the most costly in the Island’s history at an estimated $334 million total. It will be paid for through acceptance into the MSBA program that partially reimburses school projects like this one and a funding formula that assigns portions of the project to each town and their respective taxpayers.

“This is a massive project,” one Aquinnah resident said, who didn’t identify himself at the meeting. “Are you stipulating anywhere … how much of the work has to be locally-sourced?”

Mark Friedman, school business administrator for MVHRS, said they’ll understand more about how many local people can be involved “when we get further into the process.” The building committee is tied into MSBA and state rules regarding labor, experience, and qualifications for hiring.

Unless the project is voted down in an Island-wide vote and reimbursement funding is lost, (which would likely be around $100 million), the MSBA standards must be adhered to. That could mean they have to source off-Island teams, or that Island-based organizations would be better suited. Essentially, time will tell.

But he added: “If there are local firms that consist of those that qualify for these projects, that would be a priority for us.”

Another Aquinnah resident, Jamie O’Brien, brought up the Tisbury School building project. He was visibly upset about a letter that was co-written by committee chair Amy Houghton in 2021, where she said the Tisbury School had a “not-to-exceed” budget of $55 million. He pointed out that the cost of the project was much higher.

“How on earth could a $55 million not-to-exceed budget, as you claimed, be true, and 15 months later you’re calling for a 15 percent increase?” O’Brien asked.

Houghton said there was not a construction manager at risk on the project at the time of the article, which is where some confusion arose.

“You wrote publicly,” O’Brien said emphatically. “It was your words, not mine.”

The high cost of the Tisbury School building project and the budget overrun was largely due to the mere 21 “nay” votes by Tisbury residents that tanked around $30 million in reimbursement funding from the MSBA. Smith asked O’Brien and the rest of the room if they knew what a construction manager at risk’s role is in building projects like the Tisbury and high school.

When a few hands raised, he explained that one of their duties is to create a “not-to-exceed” budget, where costs outside of that number are absorbed by the construction managers at risk themselves. It’s the standard procedure for projects like this one, he said. The Tisbury School was different, he said, due to the loss of reimbursement, not a discrepancy with funds.

“We will have a not-to-exceed amount and an amount of reimbursement in February, so we should know the exact cost of the project,” he added.

One Aquinnah resident urged the committee to reconsider the funding formula so that town residents would pay less, though the formula sees the up-Island town paying one of the lowest amounts due to the smaller pool of enrolled students.

Committee members said the equitability of the formula was a significant talking point, but since the formula was drafted and voted on by representatives from each town, it would be up to them, not the school committee, to override that.

“The schools did not create the funding formula, the towns did,” Smith pointed out.

This off-season is extremely significant for the committee to garner support as residents will be voting on this project in the spring during an Island-wide vote at the polls, and much of the actionable steps prior to actual construction are scheduled for the coming months.

The building project has been touted as a much-needed renovation and addition to a school that has mechanical issues, functionality deficiencies, and even poses a threat to the health of students through the mold, leaks, and flooding that is reportedly frequent.