Turkeys and tariffs

The Trump administration’s tariffs have driven up some prices for goods imported from abroad. It’s a good thing that our Thanksgiving dinners typically include food items produced in the U.S. The thing to do is to buy local.

Say you may want a glass of wine to go with the holiday dinner. Tariffs on imported French wine are currently set at 20 percent, but so far, most companies have paid the tariff and not raised prices. Until recently. According to Forbes, these companies are now starting to pass along the increased cost due to tariffs to their consumers.

The answer: Buy domestically produced wine, like those from California or New York State. Every state in the Union today in fact has at least one wine producer, so there are plenty of choices.

But what about turkey? Purdue University’s College of Agriculture has studied historical prices of Thanksgiving dinner costs, and “predicts an average retail price of approximately $2.05 per pound in November for this Thanksgiving season, which is 25 percent higher than a year ago. This means that a typical 15-pound turkey could cost around $31.”

How can this be, if turkeys are not subject to the government’s tariff rates? Well, again according to Purdue, it is the impact of avian flu, which has rapidly spread throughout the country, leading to thousands of birds being wiped out. And these include the much-loved Thanksgiving turkey.

Would it be a good idea to substitute turkey with, say, roast beef? Maybe not: Forbes again tells us that it has found that beef prices have risen some “14.7 percent over the past year, nearly five times the overall food-at-home inflation rate.” According to Fox Business, this is because of severe drought in cattle country, so consumers can expect to see higher prices. Cattle ranchers have had to reduce the size of their herds, which directly affects those looking for something other than turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.

As for the tariffs, they may or may not be with us for long. We don’t really know because their future now rests in the Supreme Court (Learning Resources, Inc v. Trump). The justices only agreed to hear this case this past September, so we can expect an early decision, perhaps by Christmas.

On Nov. 5, the court heard oral arguments concerning the Trump administration’s use of a federal law to justify the president’s authority to impose tariffs on every country in the world. The president included tariffs on the Heard and McDonald islands, where only penguins and seals live, leading the Australian trade minister to quip, “Poor old penguins, I don’t know what they did to Trump.”

The fact is that several of the justices seemed very skeptical of the president’s use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to set tariffs. They questioned the government lawyer, Solicitor General D. John Sauer (who also served as Trump’s personal lawyer) about the extent of the so-called emergency. The act permits the president to regulate commerce in the face of an “unusual or extraordinary” national security threat, such as a foreign invasion. The Trump administration initially based its reasoning on the trade deficit, but then added the need to stop illegal drugs like fentanyl from entering the U.S. The justices, including many of the conservative ones, seemed doubtful.

The justices also wanted to know how a law that did not contain the word “tariff” or anything close to it could be used to slap tariffs on imported goods. Many of the conservative justices have long argued that the text of a law, and nothing else, is what they should review. In other words, the law’s words are the most important aspect, not what Congress intended to achieve.

Moreover, the justices demanded to know the difference between a regulatory tariff (one designed to force a foreign country to reduce its own tariffs) versus a revenue-raising tariff (one that brings a lot of money into federal coffers). President Trump has repeatedly said that the tariffs have brought in billions of deficit-reducing dollars, which make it appear the tariffs are designed to increase revenue. But the IEEPA does not permit the U.S. to collect money via tariffs during a national emergency.

And the justices wanted to know whether the government thought the tariffs were really a tax on Americans. Fortune magazine says it is “a sales tax in disguise.” But only Congress, not the president, can impose taxes on Americans.

If the president loses his case before the Supreme Court, he will find other legal instruments to impose tariffs. So where does this leave us with Thanksgiving dinner? Again, buy local, but be prepared to spend more than last year.

