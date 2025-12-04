A new nonprofit to combat tick crisis

A new nonprofit initiative to combat the documented spike in tick-borne illnesses on the Vineyard went live today, with experts on the rising public health crisis running the operation. The main goal is to target the deer population, a frequent carrier of ticks.

Tick Free MV is an Island-wide effort to take aligned action to reduce the number of ticks on the Vineyard. The nonprofit was officially launched on Thursday and includes some of the leading experts on tick research on the Island and the country.

“This really feels like an existential threat. If we don’t deal with this, people won’t want to live here,” Jeff Levy, the co-chair of Tick Free MV and CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Medical, said in an interview with The Times.

Levy is joined by Megan Chernin as the other co-chair of the nonprofit as well as Patrick Roden-Reynolds, biologist for the MV Tick Program and newly named advisor for Tick Free MV. The organization named Virginia Barbatti, the current developmental director at Island Grown Initiative, as the executive director.

“We have a public health crisis on the Island, but it is solvable if we work together,” Barbatti stated in a press release on Thursday about the launch of the program. She added that “too many” individuals and families are afflicted with a tick-borne illness and action is needed to reduce risk for locals.

The group is especially concerned about the rise in alpha-gal syndrome, an allergy to meat and dairy that is transmitted by a lone star tick bite. Data from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital showed that in 2020, out of nine tests, two Islanders contracted the condition, but in 2024, that number rose to 523 positives out of 1,254 tests. Hospital officials also recently shared year-to-date tests for alpha-gal, and as of last week, there were 1,632 tests, 724 of which were positive for a 44 percent positivity rate so far this year.

“I feel like the tipping point is alpha-gal,” Levy said and pointed to the recent news that the death of a man in New Jersey became the first well-documented fatality in the U.S. of an alpha-gal-related allergic reaction from food exposure. He added that the Vineyard has one of the highest rates of tick-borne illness in the state.

One aspect of their program is a partnership with Island Grown Initiative and MV Hunt, in which the nonprofit gives $100 for every buck and $150 for every doe to hunters who donate to the Share the Harvest Program, a state initiative that allows deer to be processed and given to residents facing food insecurity.

Levy referenced the fact that shotgun season is reportedly off to a slow start this year.

“The numbers are so down in hunting. And it’s not because there’s not as many deer, it’s because there’s not as many hunters,” he said. “In this hunting season, we’re doing everything we can to enable local hunters to take as many deer as they can.”

The group is also planning to bring state-of-the-art, thermal drone specialists to the Island to scan every inch of the land and determine the areas of high traffic for deer. Levy said there’s not enough data on the number of deer on the Vineyard, and in turn, less information about the prevalence of ticks.

Levy said he was inspired to help create this nonprofit by the action of Michael Loberg, the founder and former owner of Martha’s Vineyard Medical who worked to combat tick-borne illness and educate the Island about the risks in his tenure as a medical professional.

“We can’t be in the woods, we can’t roll in the grass, and it’s like how do we get that back? How do we allow people to live here — the way they want to live here?” Levy questioned.