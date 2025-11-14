Researchers document first fatality linked to alpha-gal

Researchers have reported the death of a 47-year-old man from New Jersey last year as the first documented case of a person to have died because of an allergic reaction due to the tick-borne alpha-gal syndrome.

The study released Wednesday by the University of Virginia School of Medicine states the man, an airline pilot, had no significant past medical issues and died in the summer of 2024. The study doesn’t say where the man was bitten.

There have been no reported deaths anywhere else, including on Martha’s Vineyard, but cases of alpha-gal, a food allergy to mammalian products often caused by lone star spotted tick bites, have surged on the Island.

“It is the first documented anaphylactic death related to [alpha-gal syndrome] where the symptoms started several hours after consuming mammalian meat,” the report stated.

According to the study, the man went to a barbeque in New Jersey where he ate a hamburger at around 3 pm. Afterwards, at home, he mowed the lawn for an hour and had no gastrointestinal symptoms when his wife left the house at 7 pm. But by 7:20 pm, he went to the bathroom, and within 10 minutes, his son called his mother to say his father was sick.

The son called 911 at 7:37 pm and started resuscitation efforts after he found his father unconscious on the bathroom floor surrounded by vomit. Paramedics continued resuscitation and transferred him to the hospital, but by 10:22 pm, he was declared dead.

This mirrored a similar event two weeks earlier when the family was on a camping trip. Several hours after the man ate beef steak for dinner, he awoke at 2 am with severe abdominal pain. His symptoms improved a few hours later, but he had told his son he thought he was “going to die.”

His examination showed no abnormal indicators in the cardiac, respiratory, neurological, or abdominal systems, and his autopsy report concluded that this was a “sudden unexplained death.” But his wife wanted a better explanation. She reached out to her friend Dr. Erin McFeely, an author of the report, to review the autopsy. McFeely eventually contacted the Virginia researchers, who concluded the death was anaphylaxis related to alpha-gal.

The researchers added that the severity of his anaphylaxis could’ve been exacerbated by alcohol consumed at the barbeque, exposure to ragweed pollen, and exercise in the afternoon.

His wife told researchers he had tick bites in the past but none last year, though said that earlier last summer, he had 12 or 13 “chigger” bites around his ankles. Chiggers are also known as the larvae of lone star spotted ticks.

“The significance of this case is that a large and increasing population of the United States is being exposed to the Lone Star tick, both because the tick is moving north and because there are now large populations of deer in many states,” the report said.