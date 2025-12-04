Save the Islander; tax the second homeowner

With the days getting shorter, it’s impossible not to notice the darkened homes around the Island where the lights are off on winter evenings — like broken bulbs along a string of Christmas lights. Second homes, filled with vibrant families in the summer months, go cold in the winter.

The latest stats from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission puts the number of vacant homes on the Island at about 10,700 — a remarkable number that means more than half the houses on the Vineyard are owned by seasonal residents or second homeowners who are here three months out of the year, or less.

The Vineyard has long been a seasonal destination, and that’s great, but coupled with a national housing crisis, inflation, and growing inequity, the discrepancy between second homeowners and Islanders has been harder and harder to ignore.

A solution will be a multifaceted, complex one that will take a lot of different solutions and outside-the-box thinking. And there may never be a solution, and the Island as we know it for locals will continue to erode.

But one outside-the-box tool is called a residential tax exemption, a seemingly boring term, but one that could help level the playing field.

A little primer on municipal finance for background: Towns rely on taxing properties within their borders to fund their budgets, their schools, their police officers and firefighters. Traditionally, all homes and properties are taxed at the same rate. In the ’70s, Massachusetts created the residential exemption, to shift the tax burden onto vacation homes, vacant land, and second homeowners. For example, in West Tisbury, if the town were to enact a 20-percent residential tax exemption, the average year-round homeowner (with a home valued at $1.48 million) would see an annual saving of $1,525 on their tax bill; at 35 percent, they would see a savings of $2,800. The highest percentage the state has allowed has been 35 percent.

But state lawmakers and the governor have seen the tool as one way of helping communities like the Vineyard address its housing shortages. In a state housing bill signed by Gov. Maura Healey in 2024, one provision allows towns considered seasonal communities to increase their residential tax exemption to a whopping 50 percent. The six Island towns fit the bill, and are designated with the special seasonal communities deduction. Looking at West Tisbury again, if there were a 50 percent residential exemption, the owner of a home assessed at $1.5 million would see savings of more tan $4,000 annually. That could be groceries for a whole year for a senior on a fixed income.

It can be hard to feel sympathetic for someone with a home valued at $1.5 million. But the reality is, these aren’t millionaires (unless they sell their home, of course, but by then, the only reasonable option would be to move off-Island). These are young families getting a start, or an elderly couple on a fixed income whose home has suddenly shot up in value. That $4,000 a year in savings could be the difference between eking out a living on the Vineyard or leaving.

Some Island towns have dabbled with the idea already. Tisbury has placed an exemption at about 20 percent; Oak Bluffs went to 15 percent last year, and decided against going up again. So far, West Tisbury has taken the boldest move, increasing the residential tax exemption to 30 percent, which saves the average homeowner about $2,000 a year.

We applaud the West Tisbury Select Board for taking the progressive step, but we encourage other towns to take similar action, and West Tisbury to consider taking a step further.

Taxes are not a bad word. They are used to solve a problem by taxing the issue that is causing the problem itself.

The seasonal nature of Martha’s Vineyard isn’t a problem until it is. And right now, it is a serious problem. By increasing our residential tax exemptions and shifting the burden onto second homeowners, we are effectively giving locals — those who keep the Island spinning and are having difficulty maintaining a life amid inflation and skyrocketing housing prices — a needed break.

A Christmas candle flickering in the window, if you will, framed against a dark winter night.