Hospital announces new president

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will be entering the new year under new leadership.

It was announced on Tuesday that Claire Seguin will be the next president and chief operation officer of the hospital. She will start her new role on Jan. 1. Seguin is taking over the position from Denise Shcepici, who announced her retirement in September.

“It is an honor to serve this community and to lead a team that is so deeply committed to caring for our community,” Seguin said in a press release.

In her statement, Seguin made a commitment to investing in the hospital and highlighted her priorities, which included improved access to care, strengthening the hospital’s primary care services, and continued partnerships with Island organizations to address various health issues, like “tick-borne illness as a public health crisis, food and housing insecurity, and elder transportation.”

“Claire consistently set the standard throughout a thoughtful and transparent search process,” said Rebecca Haag, chair of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital board, in the release. “She brings a deep understanding of the hospital, a collaborative leadership style, and a clear commitment to the Island community. We are confident she will lead the hospital forward in ways that strengthen care for those we serve.”

Seguin currently serves as chief nursing officer and vice president of operations at the hospital. She also serves as chief nursing officer at Nantucket Cottage Hospital and as interim vice president of operations for the community division of Mass General Brigham, the parent organization of the hospital. She also teaches students as a clinical lecturer at Harvard Medical School and as an adjunct faculty member at the MGH Institute of Health Professions.

Before coming to the Vineyard, Seguin was the associate chief quality officer at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is currently a 2027 fellow in the Health Management Academy and a graduate of the Massachusetts Health Leadership College.

“Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and the Vineyard community are fortunate to have Claire as their new president,” Schepici said in a statement. “She is a gifted leader with a steady presence and a passionate devotion to patient care. Having worked with Claire for the last seven years, I am confident in her abilities which will be needed to keep Martha’s Vineyard Hospital at the forefront of great medical care and in developing a skilled and talented workforce for the future.”