State Forest project bids pushed to fall

The first phase of a plan to cut white pine plantations in the State Forest was pushed back months after the bid process, which began mid-January, proved unsuccessful.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which owns and manages the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest, said that the project received one bid for the first phase of the project, which includes removal of 52 acres of plantations. The goal is to eventually cut almost 200 acres by 2035 in the forest required under a permit by the state Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program (NHESP).

The sole bid exceeded DCR’s available budget for the work, and the agency decided to close the request for quotes (RFQ). The RFQ was posted on the state’s procurement website, COMMBUYS, and indicated that the estimated duration of the project is two months and estimated cost for labor is $50,000. A DCR spokesperson said the agency expects to rebid the project in the fall.

“DCR remains committed to improving the health of the forest, reducing wildfire risk, and restoring native-barrens woodland communities in accordance with the NHESP permit,” a DCR spokesperson said.

There’s been pushback from some residents about the plan. Most recently, a group of Islanders fought for a required environmental impact report on the project, but officials found that earlier processes and other documents were sufficient to stand in the place of a report.