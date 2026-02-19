James Marshall (“Jimmy”), 83, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2026, in Fitchburg, surrounded by his two loving daughters.

Born on Sept. 9, 1942, in Tisbury, Jimmy spent his early years on the Vineyard, where he began his career with the state highway department. Known for his strong work ethic and quiet dedication, he later transitioned into a second career as a manager at Ace Hardware in Vineyard Haven, following his retirement. His calm presence and reliability made him a valued member of both workplaces and of the community.

Jimmy was a devoted family man whose greatest joy came from spending time with those he loved. His deep love for family extended across generations — he cherished every moment spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, who knew him affectionately as “Papa.”

In addition to being a dedicated family man, Jimmy found peace working in his yard. Whether he was tending to plants or simply enjoying the outdoors, these quiet moments reflected the gentle nature that endeared him to so many. He was well-liked by everyone who knew him — especially the staff at Highlands Life Care Center of Fitchburg, where he spent his later years surrounded by care and kindness.

Jimmy’s quiet strength and fierce love for his family left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be missed dearly by those whose lives he touched.

He was a loving husband to his late wife, Julienne Marshall; and a proud father to his children, Nancy Kilhart and her husband Richard Kilhart, Janet Lee and her husband Nelson Lee, and the late James Marshall Jr. His legacy continues through his grandchildren, Tyler Kendrick and his wife Christina Kendrick, Ryan Lee, Benjamin Marshall, and Justin Lee; as well as his great-grandson, Easton James Kendrick. He also leaves behind his brother, Dickie Marshall; and sister-in-law, Cindy Marshall.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him. A funeral service will be held on Feb. 21, from 3 to 3:30 pm at Chapman Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown Road, followed by a reception at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs, from 4 to 6 pm. The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jimmy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at alzfdn.org/donate.