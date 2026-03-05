Endangered blue whales spotted in Southern New England waters

1 of 3

Three endangered blue whales were seen in waters south of Martha’s Vineyard late last month. The New England Aquarium’s aerial survey team spotted one blue whale and then a duo in separate surveys two days in a row but more than 170 miles apart. This is the first time that the aquarium documented a blue whale in the southern New England survey area.

Scientists with the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life were flying over the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, a previously protected and nearly 5,000-square mile area that was recently reopened to commercial fishing by the federal government, on Feb. 27 when they spotted a blue whale at the base of Lydonia Canyon.

Then, just a day later, the same team saw two other blue whales 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

There isn’t much known about the species, though the population is estimated to be only between 400 and 600 individuals. They feed in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Canada in the summer months, and sightings elsewhere are pretty uncommon.

“Seeing blue whales outside of their Canadian feeding grounds is rare in the Atlantic,” Katherine McKenna, associate scientist in the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center and aboard both survey flights, said in a press release. “Finding them in two different areas of the ocean just 24 hours apart was a first for us.”

In the release, the aquarium said that blue whales were spotted only two other times in New England waters, once in 2020 in the national marine monument and once off the coast of Maine in the fall of 2023.

“Encountering blue whales spread out across the waters off southern New England likely means that oceanographic conditions are ripe for them to find food,” Orla O’Brien, one of the aquarium’s research scientists who was on the Feb. 28 flight, said. “Blue whales can range over huge swaths of the ocean unseen by scientists, so each sighting gives us an important glimpse into their winter and spring movements.”

The survey last Friday also included sightings of three endangered fin whales, three endangered sperm whales, around 50 pilot whales, and hundreds of dolphins.