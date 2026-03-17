Revolution Wind starts to send power to the grid

On the heels of another completed offshore wind project, officials at Revolution Wind announced that the 65-turbine project started to send power to the grid as construction begins to wrap up.

The offshore wind project, jointly owned by Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted, announced Friday that power began to be delivered to the grid. It is more than 90 percent complete and “several key construction scopes” are done, Ørsted’s construction updates webpage said.

Progress of the Revolution Wind project bounced forward and backward in stops and starts for the better part of the last year. Developers were issued a stop-work order two separate times, once in August and once in December, by the federal government. A federal judge in the District Court for D.C. allowed work to continue as the court cases move forward.

The project, though visible off the coast of the Island and 12 miles southwest of Aquinnah, holds agreements with energy utilities in Rhode Island and Connecticut, not Massachusetts. The power generated travels by way of Narragansett Bay through an offshore cable that comes ashore at Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown, R.I. Onshore, the power travels to a substation connected to the grid.

Vineyard Wind 1 also made an announcement Friday that the project completed construction, though this project sent power to the grid from at least one turbine as early as Jan. 2 2024.