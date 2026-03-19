Energy costs blowing in the wind

After a harsh winter that blanketed the Vineyard in record snowfall amid spikes in energy rates, a major development has occurred in the seas just south of the Island as we enter spring: Construction was completed on Vineyard Wind 1, a 62-turbine offshore wind farm.

With the project’s completion, however, another question arises for many Islanders who see the turbines from the Island’s southern coast: When will savings be felt in our wallets?

The project’s completion comes amid volatility in the energy industry and attempts in the state to help residents with their rates. Gov. Maura Healey announced efforts in January to spend $180 million toward reducing energy rates for residents in February and March, and on Monday, she signed an executive order that established a goal of boosting the energy supply by 10 gigawatts over the next decade, which her administration projects will save Massachusetts residents and businesses $10 billion. The most recent decision comes as the Trump administration’s war with Iran rages, and the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important chokepoints for oil, has largely been blocked as a commercial shipping route by Iranian forces.

While it’s still uncertain to what extent the blockage of the strait will affect electricity prices, a rise in prices can be seen at the pumps on the Vineyard, and according to the ISO New England, more than half of the region’s electricity is generated by gas. So far, just over 4 percent of electricity is generated by wind farms.

Especially in January, Massachusetts residents felt the bite of electricity bills after a bitterly cold winter. That was especially felt after the recent bout of winter storms.

Renewable energy has long been projected to be a crucial piece of providing power and weaning off of fossil fuels. Although the environmental concerns are important, many consumers are leery of when they’ll see financial benefits from offshore wind farms. On the Island, there’s also been debate about the costs to the Vineyard’s natural view of the sea becoming industrialized.

To be clear, we’re in favor of the pursuit of renewable energy sources. They’re a vital part of making our energy sources diverse and stable when volatility hits a source, as has been seen with the recent spikes in oil prices. Specifically regarding offshore wind, it’s been touted as a tool to keep energy costs stable, and even provide savings for customers. On its own website, Vineyard Wind estimates that the wind farm will “offer $3.7 billion in energy-related cost savings over the life of the project.” Despite President Donald Trump’s attacks against the industry, the U.S. Department of Energy highlights the benefits of wind projects as providers of various economic benefits, including employment.

To its credit, Vineyard Wind does have a community benefit agreement with the local nonprofit cooperative, Vineyard Power, to provide various incentives, and released its details in August. And there have been benefits doled out, like rate-saving programs for low-income Islanders and promises of having its operations and maintenance facility in Vineyard Haven staffed completely by those from the Island community within five years of the commercial operational date of the project.

But with the construction phase now wrapping up, the Island must take additional steps to communicate its desires and needs to Vineyard Wind. While other projects are also under development south of the Island, Vineyard Wind 1 is the only constructed offshore wind farm contracted to deliver power to Massachusetts ratepayers through the regional grid. South Fork Wind, completed in 2024, is delivering power to New York, while Revolution Wind is contracted to deliver power to residents in R.I. and Conn., so developments of Vineyard Wind are the most consequential for the Island. The Island has one of the highest costs of living in the entire state, and economic benefits to Islanders will be critical for residents’ feelings about the wind farm as a good neighbor. So the question is: Will the end of construction mean the beginning of savings? The answer is blowing in the wind.