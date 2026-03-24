Timothy Joseph Mullin of Edgartown passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, one week after his 75th birthday, following a brave battle with cancer.

Tim was born and raised in East Dennis on the Cape, the second of six brothers. His childhood was spent at the beach, marina, and Camp Mullin on Coles Pond, with family and friends. He was a natural athlete, and excelled in gymnastics, surfing, and skiing, and a gifted artist. After graduating from Dennis-Yarmouth High School in 1969, he attended art school in Boston.

Tim served in the U.S. Army, from which he was honorably discharged. Following his service, he and his first wife, Janet, and their daughter Casey, settled in Burlington, Vt. Later he returned home to the Cape, where he met his future wife, Leigh; he soon moved to the Vineyard, where they made a home together in Edgartown. He continued his employment at Atlantic Subaru of Bourne, where he loved helping Islanders with their cars. He delivered many new vehicles to their new owners, and was happy to help them with transportation back and forth for service.

His lifelong passion was cars; he sold, collected, rebuilt, and raced them — from rally racing in Vermont and Canada to time spent on the track at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut. For many years he and Leigh visited the races in Sebring, Fla.

Tim is survived by his wife of 11 years, Leigh Reynolds, and her son Phillip Reynolds; daughter, Casey Mullin and her daughters, Kailani and Nai’a; brothers, William and his wife Linda, Paul and his partner Ann, Thomas and his wife Ann Mary, and Peter; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Dorothy Mullin; and his brother, Joseph.

The family is planning memorial services in Dennis and Edgartown at a date to be announced.