New clerk magistrate nominated for Edgartown District Court

Gov. Maura Healey announced on Wednesday she nominated Robert E. Manning Jr. to serve as clerk magistrate for Edgartown District Court. The decision is now under consideration by the Massachusetts Governor’s Council for confirmation.

“Robert Manning is an accomplished attorney and dedicated public servant who I am proud to nominate as the next clerk magistrate of the Edgartown District Court,” Healey said in a press release. “He has dedicated his career to public service, and I am confident he will bring sound judgment, strong leadership, integrity, and a steady commitment to serving the court.”

If Manning is confirmed, he’ll take over the position once held by former Liza Williamson, who was the clerk magistrate for over 20 years and became an associate justice last June.

Manning currently serves as first assistant clerk magistrate in the Barnstable Superior Court, a role he has held since 2019. Between 2013 and 2019, Manning served as a public defender through the Committee for Public Counsel Services. He maintained a private legal practice before joining the committee. He also holds a bachelor of arts from Lewis & Clark College and a juris doctor from Southern New England School of Law.

A clerk magistrate, according to the Massachusetts Trial Court Law Libraries site, maintains the records of the court and holds “limited judicial authority to hear and decide certain kinds of civil cases.”