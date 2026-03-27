High school gets a new principal

The gradual shift from winter to spring isn’t the only significant change for the Vineyard this week: The principal for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) was picked as well. He is one of the many new people in top positions at Island schools, all of whom will start this summer.

Bryan Lombardi, who’s held the position of principal at Stoneham High School since 2019 and was one of two finalists for the principal seat, was officially appointed as the next principal of MVHRS. Lombardi will begin his tenure this summer to prepare for the 2027-2028 school year. He’s taking over for Sean Mulvey, the current interim principal who will be returning to his role as a school counselor at MVRHS this fall.

“Through the search process, I have learned much from my work with the MVRHS staff and community, and I feel that we have found an exceptional principal to lead our high school,” Superintendent of Schools Richard (“Richie”) Smith said in a press release to the community announcing Lombardi’s appointment on Friday afternoon.

Lombardi started his career in education as a school adjustment counselor at West Springfield High School. He then went on to work at Minnechaug Regional High School before he became principal of Northampton High School for six years. He’s been principal at Stoneham High School for the past seven years.

Lombardi and the other finalist, Dennis Mahony, underwent a public interview process in early March, when the community, teachers, and students were able to meet the two candidates.

The two finalists were chosen from a pool of 13 applicants by a principal search committee, made up of Smith, students, faculty, school committee members, and parents. While the superintendent said he prioritized input from the search committee and community, the final hiring decision was Smith’s. Lombardi accepted the position when it was offered by Smith this week.

Lombardi was animated in his interview on March 5, moving from one side of the room to the other as he spoke about his plans for MVRHS students and faculty. His goals as a leader, he said, aligned with the mission of the regional high school.

“I started reading about the school, and that’s why I’m here,” Lombardi said to attendees in the school library in March.

He said he was looking to work for a school that prioritized students’ minds, hearts, and interests. Lombardi also pointed to the uniqueness of the career and technical programs at MVRHS alongside the number of students who pursue post-high school education. “I see that you have an education setting that seems to be providing that,” Lombardi said of the graduation rate.

In his interview, Lombardi was asked by Leah Palmer, the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools’ English Language Learning (ELL) coordinator, about his experience with multicultural classrooms and how he would navigate a school like MVRHS that has a high enrollment of Portuguese-speaking students.

Lombardi said Stoneham High School boasts a strong working class community and many Italian immigrants, and said that he’s familiar with navigating across cultures. But he added that he has more to learn when it comes to the Vineyard’s Brazilian students, and that his teaching style will be to connect with them and acknowledge their unique challenges while focusing on their strengths.

Lombardi’s experience at Stoneham High School veered towards the traditional, he said. He discussed the ways he adapted to the community there, and said that he prioritizes outreach and open communication. The biggest example of similarities between his experience as an educator and the Island community was his role overseeing a high school building project.

“I know what goes into that,” Lombardi said of the building process. “I know the challenges that communities face.”

MVRHS is facing a $333.4 million building project of its own that’s slated to begin construction just a year after Lombardi takes over. Taxpayers in each town, who will be paying the majority of the projects’ cost over the next 30 years, have raised significant concerns about aspects of the building and the tax burden they could be responsible for. Lombardi will be spearheading a controversial building project that he didn’t have a hand in starting, but he said he’s up for the challenge.

“I can help with that experience,” he assured the room.

Lombardi joins multiple other top educational leaders who have been hired within the past few months. A new executive director for the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School was named this March as mainland educator Christopher Nace, and a new superintendent of schools, Jaime Curley, will be taking over for Smith this summer.

Staff and students across the Island will be led by completely new faces, none of whom have Vineyard-specific educational experience. But all of the new hires expressed deep reverence for the Island and a desire to improve the lives of students and staff. And one thing, discussed in public interviews, that they have in common is that their focus is on the students themselves.

“I am drawn to leadership work that is both meaningful and lasting: Work that centers students, strengthens professional practice, and supports a school community through significant transition,” Lombardi wrote in his initial letter of interest for the principal position.

“There is no greater reward than creating a rich and supportive learning environment where all students are provided with encouragement, rigor, and meaningful opportunities that nurture their strengths, interests, and growth,” he wrote.