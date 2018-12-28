Police arrest man disembarking Island Home

Tisbury police and a Massachusetts state trooper arrested a man on the passenger ramp at the Steamship Authority terminal in Vineyard Haven Wednesday afternoon. A Tisbury Police Department report identified the man as Dennis G. Burns.

Burns was arrested as a fugitive from justice on four outstanding warrants, the report indicates. Burns has warrants from Attleboro District Court, Framingham District Court, Quincy District Court, and Westborough District Court. Officials in the clerk’s offices in Attleboro and Framingham District Courts were unable and unwilling, respectively, to disclose why the warrants were issued. An official from the Quincy District Court clerk’s office said Burns had a bench warrant there for a failure to appear in March. An official from the Westborough District Court clerk’s office said Burns also had a bench warrant for failure to appear in March; she stated he was scheduled to appear on a charge of larceny over $250 by false pretense.

Trooper Robert Branca transported Burns from the terminal to the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. Burns was transported from the Vineyard to Attleboro District Court Friday morning, according to Dukes County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eric Perry.