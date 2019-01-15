Coasties enter the no pay zone

The budgetary impasse between President Donald Trump, who has demanded billions to seal off the United States from Mexico with a wall, and congressional Democrats, who’ve rejected the idea, has resulted in the longest federal shutdown in history. Some of the casualties of this shutdown can be found right on the Vineyard at U.S. Coast Guard Station Menemsha, where 25 Coasties went unpaid on Jan. 15. Station Menemsha Officer in Charge Justin Longval told The Times in December that many of the people working for him are “living paycheck to paycheck” and have families. The U.S. Coast Guard was able to muster capital to pay its personnel on Dec. 31, but “they made it very clear that it was a one time payment,” Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Andrew Barresi said.

Coasties must regularly contend with hard to find costly housing on the Vineyard, in addition to high food and gasoline prices. To offset one of these, pallets of food from the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation have been delivered to Station Menemsha since well before before the shutdown began.

“We do that every month for the kids because they can’t afford the price of food over there,” Massachusetts Military Support Foundation president Don Cox said. Cox says the foundation also regularly sends a pallet over to Nantucket Coasties, too. In support of Coasties during the shutdown, he said the foundation has set up food pantries in Boston, Cape Cod, Kittery, Maine, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and New London, Connecticut (at the Coast Guard Academy).

Martha’s Vineyard Bank president and chief executive officer James Anthony told The Times his bank is well aware of the plight of local federal workers and is willing to lend them a hand.

Anthony said the bank is prepared to suspend payments “for whatever loans they might have with us.” He said such suspensions could last the duration of the shutdown or longer, depending on when workers receive back pay from Uncle Sam. He also said the bank would “waive any overdraft fees they might experience.” Lastly, he said the bank is willing to look at personal bridge loans for those who may want them.

Island Food Pantry managing director Kayte Morris said the food pantry has added extra hours to accommodate federal employees who might not be able to come in during the day. The pantry is already open Saturdays from 10 am to noon and Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 pm to 4 pm. The additional hours will be Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

“We want to make sure we are open at a time TSA and Coasties are able to come,” she said.

The pantry has evolved from a pre-packed bag dispensary to a minimarket that provides “a huge variety of foods” including fresh and frozen vegetables, meats, milk, and eggs, she said. In addition, the pantry also stocks diapers and toiletries.

A challenge to getting folks to patronize the pantry is the perception that it’s somehow undignified to go there, government shutdown or not, she said.

“We’ve really embraced the concept of dignity as a fundamental right as much as food is a fundamental right,” she said. To that end, among other things, pantry staff are extraordinarily kind and compassionate and maintain strict confidentiality, she said. In addition, no documentation is required to receive food. The pantry operates on an honor-based system.

“If you’re hungry and need food, we’re there to help you,” she said.

For those wishing to donate to the pantry, in addition to food itself, even modest monetary gifts go a long way, Morris said. Since the pantry purchases food from the Boston Food Bank at deeply discounted prices, “[w]e can buy a case of something for what folks typically pay for a can of in retail,” she said.