Vineyarders get to voice opinions on SSA report

The Steamship Authority will be setting up shop at the Performing Arts Center Tuesday night for a presentation on the two-part report created by HMS Consulting. John Sainsbury, president of HMS Consulting, will lead the presentation and take questions afterwards.

The presentation will begin at 6 pm. The initial presentation of the report was held at Falmouth High School in December. Despite free bus service from Woods Hole, many Islanders were unable to attend. The communications portion of the report was released in February and got a remote walk through from Sainsbury at board meeting in Hyannis where HMS was also tapped to help facilitate its own findings.