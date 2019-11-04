Gang leader charged with firearms violation

A gang leader has been charged with federal weapons violations in a case connected to the murder of Eric Voshell, 39, of Oak Bluffs.

In a press release issued by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office, Bruce “Monster” Sartwell, 48, of East Bridgewater was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm. Sartwell appeared in U.S. District Court in Boston Friday and was detained pending a probable cause hearing, according to the release.

Sartwell is president of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, a rival gang to the Sidewinders, which Voshell allegedly belonged to at the time of his death. Joseph “JoJo” Noe, 25, of Taunton is charged with murder in connection with Voshell’s shooting death in September. Noe pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

An affidavit filed to support the search warrant mentions the confrontation and killing outside a Fall River bar Sept. 13.

According to the press release, Sartwell is the regional president of the Brockton/East Bridgewater Chapters of the Outlaws. He is a convicted felon and “thus prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition,” the release states. “On Oct. 19, 2019, agents intercepted a package originating in China and addressed to Sartwell that was declared as a ‘Fuel Filter’ but actually contained a firearm silencer. A review of importation records revealed that Sartwell had received approximately 65 shipments from Asia (over 55 of those from China), many of which were labeled as innocuous items that could have been more easily and cheaply purchased in the United States,” the release states. “On Oct. 30, 2019, a search warrant executed at Sartwell’s residence resulted in the recovery of an AR-15 styled ‘ghost gun’ – a firearm without any manufacturing or serial numbers – and firearm manufacturing tools and assembly parts including milling equipment, buffer spring, buffer tube, air-powered water dremel polish and a drill press. Two firearm silencers concealed in false bottom compartments, a guide for assembly and disassembly of an AR-15 rifle, 20 knives, a black powder handgun, a flare gun, and various ammunition compatible with the AR-15 styled rifle were also found. In the basement of the house, a floor-length mirror concealed the entrance to a hidden storage area that was found to contain a safe with silencer parts and a firearm assembly instruction book.”

A probable cause and detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.