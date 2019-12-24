Generator issue sidelines Martha’s Vineyard temporarily

The Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard missed two runs Christmas Eve morning after an issue arose with its emergency generator.

The Martha’s Vineyard, which endured a fraught $18 million overhaul in 2018, suffered a steering alarm problem on Dec.11 that took it out of service for its last run. On Dec.15 a kill switch malfunction knocked out the vessel’s generator and briefly caused a blackout. Then on Dec.18, the Martha’s Vineyard grazed a construction barge in Woods Hole.

On Christmas Eve morning the SSA told The Times the vessel was expected to make its noon run from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven because it had been inspected and cleared. However the U.S. Coast Guard told The Times the ferry wasn’t leaving Woods Hole. Neither proved completely on the money. The vessel departed late, 12:30 according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. By that time holiday travelers had piled up on either side of Vineyard Sound. Compounding the problem was the MV Katama, which went out of service Monday night after a partial steering failure necessitated a tugboat tow. The Katama was still out of service on Christmas Eve.

Even though the MV Gay Head was mustered to fill the gap, the knock on effect of service distruption made for a testy atmosphere in the Vineyard Haven terminal building where passengers who came to the counter got opaque answers as to when they could cross. At least one round trip ambulance run was delayed by the situation. When the Martha’s Vineyard finally pulled into Vineyard Haven, that ambulance was the first to roll off.

_A long line of passengers disembarking the ferry merged with a long line of passengers waiting to board. Driscoll said noon trip delay was due to wait time for a crew to cross aboard the Gay Head.