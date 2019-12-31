Driver pleads guilty to OUI after Tisbury triple crash 

1 of 4

A driver who caused a three-car crash in front of the Scottish Bakehouse last June has lost his license for 45 days. Marcione Vidal pleaded guilty before Judge Benjamin Barnes in Edgartown District Court on Dec. 12 to charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. In addition to a temporary loss of his license for a first-offense OUI, Marcione was placed on a year’s probation. His negligent operation of a motor vehicle offense was continued without a finding for one year. He was also assessed court and probation fees.

On the evening of June 21, Tisbury first responders arrived at the scene of a three-car accident on State Road in front of the Scottish Bakehouse, where they found four people had been injured, including Vidal. The accident staved in the side of a Toyota pickup, tore open the left front fender of a Chevy pickup and snapped off its wheel, and also ripped open the left front fender of the Infinity SUV Vidal drove, tearing off its wheel. State Road was closed for roughly an hour to clear the scene.

Vidal allegedly told Tisbury Police at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, “I know that crash was my fault, because when [you’re] drinking, it’s always your fault. It is what it is.”

Vidal could not be reached for comment. His attorney, Robert Moriarty, declined comment.