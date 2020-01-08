Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a Comunidade Brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

Happy New Year, fellow Islanders. For the first column of the year, I would like to write about something that I have tackled many times in this column — access to a driver’s license by undocumented immigrants in the state of Massachusetts.

I would like to thank Representatives Julian Cyr (Cape and Islands) and Dylan Fernandez (Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket) for taking the time to talk with me to address my questions regarding Bill S.2061: bit.ly/bills2061. The Work and Family Mobility Act, which was introduced last January, aims to improve public safety and mobility for all families in the state of Massachusetts, regardless of individuals’ immigration status, by granting a driver’s license to undocumented immigrants for the purposes of driving only. As Rep. Dylan Fernandez stated during our phone conversation, “This project law has been something that ever since I was elected, I have advocated for, as it is clearly an issue of public safety. By choosing to grant access to a license that could only be used to drive, we are ensuring that everyone goes through the process of learning the rules and regulations of the state of Massachusetts, [and] have their own insurance should they get into an accident. These individuals are already driving; what we are advocating for are accountability and safety. This license will not be able to be used for any other reason other than to drive, which means that if the individuals who qualify for this type of license want to enter a federal building or board planes, they will have to present their passports, as it cannot be used as a federal ID. This license could not be used for voting, either.”

New Jersey is the most recent state to join a list of states to pass pro-driver’s-license-for-all legislation. Once the governor signs the project law, New Jersey will become the 15th state. The states that grant driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.

Right now, the project bill is in the Committee of Transportation. For the bill to progress into the other phases of approval, it needs to be voted on favorably and moved into the Ways and Means Committee. There is a petition circulating on various social platforms, which is a letter urging the representatives for the counties in which people live in to vote in favor of the Project Law. However, Representatives Julian Cyr and Dylan Fernandez called people in support of this bill to contact the chairs of the Transportation Committee, as they have always been advocates for the bill — their names are on the bill. Both said that although it is always nice to hear from their constituents, they believe this is an efficient manner to advocate for the bill for the individuals in favor of it who live in the counties they represent. There are two ways in which you can get in touch with the chairs of the Transportation Committee, by phone and email, and I am going to provide this information at the bottom of the column.

This topic is something I will continue to write about, because I genuinely believe that it not only impacts all of our lives, but I see that it is something that will benefit everyone, regardless of their thoughts about immigration. As Julian Cyr stated, “Immigrants, like many residents of Massachusetts, require transportation in their daily lives, yet many have to resort to driving without licenses. I see this as a matter of public safety and accountability. When everyone has an option to get a license, proper training on the rules of the road, and their own insurance, they are safer drivers. This protects everyone who shares the road.”

Contact information for the Transportation Committee chairs

Sen. Joseph A. Boncore, chair

Email: Joseph.Boncore@masenate.gov

Phone: 617-722-1634

Rep. William M. Straus, chair

Email: William.Straus@mahouse.gov

Phone: 617-722-2400