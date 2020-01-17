Dershowitz to defend Trump at trial

Alan Dershowitz, shown here at the Chilmark General Store, will join the Trump defense team. - Gabrielle Mannino

Updated 12 noon

Alan Dershowitz will be presenting oral arguments before the U.S. Senate at the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

In a brief cell phone conversation Friday morning, Dershowitz said, “I can confirm that I’ll be presenting oral arguments.” Then he cut the conversation short and referred to his statement on Twitter.

Dershowitz, a seasonal resident of Chilmark and a Harvard professor, has been an outspoken critic of the investigations surrounding Trump by independent counsel Robert Mueller and the House investigation that centered on Ukraine. It is Trump’s alleged pursuit of information on political rival Joseph Biden from Ukraine’s government that led to the articles of impeachment.

Dershowitz declined further comment, referring to his statement on Twitter.

“Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal,” the tweet states. “While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the constitution — he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton — he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution. He is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent.”

Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School and a frequent Island visitor, also weighed in. “My former colleague Alan Dershowitz knows a lot about criminal law but not much about constitutional law. He’s flashy but not all that substantive. But flashiness isn’t exactly lacking on Team Trump,” Tribe wrote in an email to The Times. “So adding Dershowitz to the defense  team suggests that Trump intends to push the argument that impeachable offenses have to be statutory crimes like blackmail or robbery, but that’s definitely wrong and reflects serious ignorance about how the US Constitution works. For constitutional expertise and legal acumen, I’d pit my own former student Adam Schiff against Alan Dershowitz any day.”

Schiff is a congressman from California and chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee. Schiff is the lead prosecutor in the impeachment trial.

Dershowitz will reportedly join Ken Starr, the special prosecutor who investigated President Bill Clinton and has appeared — much like Dershowitz — on network talk shows defending Trump.

In the summer of 2018, Dershowitz made national headlines when he complained that his support of Trump had led to him being shunned at social gatherings on the Vineyard. In an interview in December, Dershowitz said that behavior has continued because of his support of the president. “Oh, definitely, it has continued. The division on the Island is even greater than it is in other places where I live,” he said.

Dershowitz has pointed out in the past that he donated to Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton’s campaign, and that his support of Trump has to do with the constitutional questions at hand.

In September, Vineyarders protested the use of the West Tisbury library as a venue for Dershowitz to talk about his book

 

  2. Dershowitz–an honest man of integrity. Doesnt support Trump, doesnt agree with him, will vote for a Democrat but knows this sideshow is a farce and supports the Constitution while knowing what it says. Good man.

    • You join a fan club, Andrew. Jeffrey Epstein, OJ, Harry Reems, Jim Bakker, Michael Milken, Claus von Bulow, and Leona Helmsley all really, really, really liked Dersh, too, thought he was a good man. Remember when Alan recently boasted of his “perfect sex life,” (with his wife, I assume), after being accused of sex (rape, actually, since minors can’t consent) with one of Epstein’s minor girls? Maybe that’s like Trump’s “perfect phone call”. Lots of perfection with these self-aggrandizing narcissists. I do have to wonder what part of bribing a foreign government by illegally withholding tax payer aid to get dirt on a political rival seems so perfectly okay with republicans? The farce is the republican party’s disdain for the Constitution and rule of law, all the while yammering about ethics and morality.

      • “[President Trump] bribing a foreign government by illegally withholding taxpayer aid to get dirt on a political rival.” These are your words, and they are the media and Democrat party talking points and spin which seek to frame the narrative that way. The President not only has the right, but the obligation to make sure our tax money is not being flushed down a corrupt toilet in Ukraine, only to trickle into the wallets of the Biden family. Even if the President were to place conditions on that aid, it would be neither illegal nor unethical nor rare. Presidents do it all the time. With the exception, perhaps, of emergency relief after natural disasters, all foreign aid is conditional. We expect something for it. If you want to honestly look at the kind of criminal behavior you seem eager to find, look no further than Joe Biden himself. He literally extorted and coerced the former President of Ukraine to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, the fracking company which employed his son, Hunter, for some $80,000 per month for a no-show job on that company’s board of directors. And how did Joe Biden accomplish this? By threatening to withhold a billion dollars in U.S.foreign aid unless that prosecutor investigating Burisma’s corruption was fired. And that prosecutor was canned, the investigation of Burisma and Hunter ceased, and Joe Biden bragged about it. I’m wondering if you aware of this, or have seen the video of him bragging about it?

    • My dear Andrew, Are you talkking about the same Dershowitz as the rest of us/ From the sound of things I believe you are describing Elmo Dershowitz, NOT Alan Dershowitz. But, I do laud your attempt in sticking iup for your brother like that.

    • It has been my experience that those claiming to be an “expert” rarely turns out to be true. Furthermore, the first seeds of an “expert” is more often than not, sewn by the claimant himself or herself. IMHO Alan is as much an “expert in the field of law” as Judge Judy or judging jeanine ! And those two ….well….nevermind ………! But while we are on the subject, this “expert” businessman, Donald Drumpf, yes, the Donald Drumpf of six bankruptcies and the book “The Art of the Deal”, has hardly put any “art” into his deals.

  4. It will be interesting to learn whether he will favor or oppose witnesses, as the other impeachment trials have had them. As a highly accomplished trial lawyer, one would presume that witnesses and evidence are crucial to determine the outcome, especially in this instance when so much has come out over the past two weeks: the GAO report determining that withholding military aid to Ukraine violated the Impoundment Control Act, the revelations by Lev Parnas in his dealings with Rudy Giuliani and the Ukrainians, and other matters.

  6. Dershowitz has a long history of defending nice people
    Harry Reems– convicted of indecency in pornography
    Alan got him off on appeal
    Claus Von Bulow– Convicted of killing his wife.
    Alan got him off on appeal
    Patty Hearst– member of SLA videotaked robbing a bank with assault weapon
    Alan got her of.
    Oj Simpson
    Alan got him off on.
    Jeffry Epstien
    Alan dug up dirt on the victims ,and drug it into court
    Alan got him a short sentence after a plea bargain.
    Epstein was free to continue.
    Alan joined the team to defend Harvey Weinstein .
    No surprise he is defending trump.

      • BS you may find this interesting – a defense lawyer chooses who he will work for . That is their prerogative.
        Just because you are a defense lawyer, does not mean you have to defend the scum at the bottom of the swamp.
        Allen is good at what he does. He could have defended the “central park 5” for example, and they might not have spent years in prison for a crime they did not commit –luckily, the courts did not take the advise of one Donald J trump, and have them executed. Dershowitz chooses to defend people like OJ Simpson Jeffery Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and Donald trump.
        Bs— defense lawyers chooses who they will defend.
        Dershowitz chooses to defend the obviously guilty who can pay for his services.
        He cares nothing about truth, justice or the American way.

  8. Alan has been spoon feeding both Fox News and Trump to get this job. He solely wants notoriety and more money. If he is able to save our mob boss, and the mob boss destroys what is left of our country, Alan forgets he will not be able to walk the streets of any liberal state for fear of ridicule. Is that worth it? Of course Alan will say everyone deserves a defense, but as a home builder, I would not use my talents to build any crooked mob boss a house. I would say find someone else.

    • public trust– ditto…
      We have seen deplorable people like Sarah Huckabee , Betsy DeVos, and Alex Jones get hounded out of restaurants. That happens for a reason. They do not stand for the values of our country– and as such, should not be allowed to to enjoy the benefits of our society. They should be eating their dinner in caves, and allow moral people to enjoy a dinner out without their retched presence fouling the air.

      • Don, that can be a slippery slope. Tiffany Trump was shunned for being Trump’s daughter, but unlike her siblings, I have never heard of her benefitting from or supporting his administration. I think socially blacklisting people does more to deepen the divide than mend it.

  12. Poor Dershoshitz, always an outsider looking in for attention and admiration. He’s defended some pretty nasty crooks and criminals in the past to gain recognition, ie, notoriety. To defend Trumphole, a dispicable individual with no morals or integrity, is a joke! It says volumes about Dershoshitz!

  13. I am annoyed by Tribes ridicules. I’m not surprised he trashed Dershowitz…he teaches at Liberal Controlled Harvard..haha. He should know that ALL law is rooted in and coveted by the Constitution so, his personal put down of his “friend” is wrong. Just because a lawyer makes a living defending people doesn’t make him any less knowledgeable of the Constitution.

  15. Dersh defends famous people who are obviously guilty because he is good at finding technical reasons to have them acquitted. If I were famous and gulity, I would hire him too. As for his defending the Constitution as his motivation, this appears dubious as there are plenty of poor, nameless faceless people in the dock that could use help defending their constitutional rights. He just likes the instant spotlight #oldandpathetic.

