Commissioner Brathwaite makes bid for SSA board

Dukes County commissioner Leon Brathwaite has become the eighth candidate seeking the Steamship Authority board seat soon to be vacated by Marc Hanover. Brathwaite said the state Ethics Commission told him he “can participate” in the interview process of the other candidates despite his own candidacy. The crux of the logic being, Brathwaite said, that his commission seat is unpaid as is the seat he’s seeking on the SSA board, therefore no monetary gain is at play.

David Gianotti, a spokesman for the ethics commission, said, “We cannot confirm or deny if we’ve reviewed any matters.”

Brathwaite, who is retired, hasn’t said if he’ll actually sit in on the other interviews.

“If I sat in I would not ask any questions,” he said. Braithwaite said he believes he is also able to vote for himself, if need be. He said in the past, Dukes County commissioners applying for the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission have voted for themselves.

Dukes County manager Martina Thornton confirmed commissioners have established such a precedent. She said John Alley and Christine Todd both voted for themselves for a seat on the airport commission. Thornton said she plans to consult county counsel Michael Goldsmith on the matter irrespective of what the commonwealth’s stance is. If Brathwaite does wish to sit on the interviews, she said she has asked chairman Tristan Israel to schedule Brathwaite first, ostensibly so he does not gain the benefit of interviewing after hearing what other candidates say. Those interviews are slated for Feb. 5, however the vote is a ways off.

“They will not vote on this until March 4,” she said.

Brathwaite said he hoped his fellow commissioner would give him the votes required simply because he’s the most qualified candidate and that he will not have to exercise his own vote.

Brathwaite is a retiree with extensive experience in data processing. He was chairman of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination for half a decade. He also worked in the state office of affirmative action. For the City of Newton, he worked in labor relations and negotiated contracts. He also developed the city’s payroll system and labor tracking system.

He was a labor relations and civil rights manager at Stone and Webster Engineering. At present he is the commissioners’ liaison to the SSA and can often be seen in the audience of the board’s monthly meetings.

Brathwaite fielded the same four questions The Times posed to other candidates.

Should the SSA establish a fast ferry on the Vineyard route?

“It should be studied,” he said. “It could work in the summertime. It’s doable but it would come with costs.” He envisioned those costs would come in the form of high ticket prices for the ferry and the cost of building or buying the ferry itself.

Should the SSA resurrect its New Bedford terminal?

“Right off the bat there’s going to be about $10 million to repair the terminal…,” he said. Among other things, the state terminal would need beefing up to handle the weight of trucks, he said.

“It would take more travel time to go from New Bedford to Vineyard Haven and that would add a cost to the trucker that would more than likely be passed on to the consumer,” he said.

Brathwaite was more bullish about barging trash than establishing traditional service in New Bedford. He noted previous studies have supported the idea and a major landfill near New Bedford. He said trash could be vacuum-packed put on pallets before it’s put on barges.

What would one priority be for you to address if appointed to the board?

Brathwaite said he would “work with the leadership to” to fulfill the recommendations of the HMS report, with an emphasis on training and maintenance software (QSMS and LMS).

How would you maximize the chairmanship if appointed?

Whoever is appointed by the commissioners, becomes the 2020 chairman of the SSA board.

“I would provide transparency working with the other [members],” he said. He works to better the board’s engagement with the public. He would also try to ensure more work is done in public sessions.

“I purposely would work to improve the online ticketing system to prevent the crash we just went through,” he said.