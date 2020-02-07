Boch Park tents sent airborne by powerful gusts

Two tents used to cover building materials at the Boch Park construction site on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven were blown from their tie-downs around 1:30 pm Friday, sending one tent across to the other side of the park, and another tent careening into the shorebreak by the Gannon and Benjamin boatyard.

Workers were on scene immediately prior to the tents being blown away by the powerful gusts, but left the area beforehand and no one was injured.

Boatyard employees attempted to fish out one of the tents from the water with a motorboat, but to no avail.

One Boch Park worker said he left immediately before the gusts reached their strongest. He said the wind was so strong that it toppled a table covered in heavy stone blocks that were being used to construct a semi-circle wall at the front of the property.

As the worker attempted to restack some of the blocks and secure the remaining tables and tents with additional tie-downs, he said “it’s only going to get worse, I’m just going to hope for the best.”

According to the worker, the tents that are by the water have been secured with ropes so they don’t drift further into the surf. “We are just going to have to fight to get those tents back once this all calms down.”

He also said he expects the fences sequestering the construction site from Beach Road could possibly blow down as well. “There’s not much more we can do at this point. If it goes, it goes.”

The National Weather Service in Taunton reported a wind gust of 64 mph in Woods Hole, and a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority early Friday morning alerted Islanders of a high wind warning from 2 pm to 10 pm. Multiple ferries have already been cancelled.

According to public relations assistance for the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office, Heather Arpin, an arcing wire was reported in Tisbury, but was handled immediately by police, and no one was injured.