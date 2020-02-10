Defense waits for discovery motion in Magri case

Former Oak Bluffs building inspector Raphael Magri appeared before Judge Benjamin Barnes in Edgartown District Court Monday morning following his arraignment on two felony counts of possession of a high-capacity feeding device in November. Magri previously pleaded not guilty.

As The Times previously reported, Edgartown Police allegedly found two high-capacity gun magazines kept in a safe at Magri’s. The safe was taken from the home and opened. Police originally went to Magri’s home to seize his guns and ammunition following a suspension of his license to carry (LTC) and his Firearms Identification (FID) card. The suspension came as a result of police learning that Magri allegedly posed a danger to himself. At a Sept. 27 firearms suitability hearing, Judge Edward Lynch upheld the LTC and FID suspensions.

On Monday, Tim Moriarty, Magri’s attorney, told Judge Barnes prosecutors had yet to satisfy a discovery request and asked for a postponement of Magri’s pretrial hearing until Feb. 21. The assistant district attorney Matt Palazzolo said the commonwealth could satisfy the request by Feb. 21 and agreed to the date, which was approved by Barnes. Magri made no comments in the courtroom. Magri has served on the Edgartown Fire Department as a lieutenant. Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer previously told The Times Magri is “on leave until there is a finding.”