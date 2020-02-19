Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

1 of 3

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

We all have that one teacher or teachers who made all the difference in our lives and in our quest to learn about the world. For me, it was my fourth grade teacher, Beatriz. She instilled in me a love of languages and learning and helped me overcome challenges with so much compassion.

The reason why I am mentioning educators is that last week, on Feb. 13, I had the opportunity to witness around 30 Brazilian ELL students and their teachers, Jane Sampaio and Cheri Cluff, visit state legislators at the State House to promote awareness for the importance of passing a law that will grant undocumented immigrants the privilege of driving legally in the state of Massachusetts. Accompanying them was also Nell Coogan, who worked as an associate counsel to the state Senate Ways and Means Committee.

Cluff was the organizer of the event, in conjunction with the coalition Driving Families Forward. The students wrote their speeches, decorated Valentine cards, and had cupcakes ready to hand out to the legislators. The students were so nervous about delivering their statements, but what they had to say was incredibly moving. One student, Stephany Ribeiro, who was born in the U.S., said something that resonated with me. She said, “I am not an immigrant, but my soul feels like one.”

The gift that these educators, Cluff and Sampaio, and Nell, as she prefers to be called, gave the students was how to use their voices to raise awareness proactively and peacefully. And as for where the bill is currently, since I wrote about it last (see bit.ly/saudade1), on Feb. 5, it’s been reported out of the Transportation Committee, and it is now in the state Senate Ways and Means Committee. This is the first time that such a bill regarding a type of license for undocumented immigrants has gone this far, and even though there are still other steps to take, folks around the state who support this bill are cautiously optimistic. If you would like to voice your support, you can do so by contacting the chair and vice chair of the Ways and Means Committee: Chair Aaron Michlewitz at bit.ly/aaronmichlewitz and Vice Chair Denise C. Garlick at bit.ly/denisegarlick.

Speaking of educators who have changed lives, Jeanne Burke needs our help. Jeanne was the director of the Martha’s Vineyard Adult Learning Program for more than 20 years. The program helps adult immigrants adjust to life in the U.S. and on the Vineyard through the teaching of English as a second language. During Jeanne’s long tenure at the program, she was the driving force behind all aspects of the program. She developed curriculum, built community partnerships, created policies and procedures, and she was always helping students find work and housing whenever she could.

Jeanne had to retire from the program this past year after she was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. Jeanne’s colleagues, among current and former students, have started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help Jeanne. They asked that if members of the Island community have the resources to donate, please visit their GoFundMe page at bit.ly/fundaiserforjeanneburke.