Issues in passing

A few things to think about while we wait for the decision on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Will he stay or will he go?

Coronavirus is a very real threat, and it’s creeping closer (cases now reported in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire), but it’s worth keeping in mind that those who are dying from this virus are already really sick with something else, and have compromised immune systems. Still, it’s a reminder for us all to be ever vigilant when it comes to preventive measures. We’ve been humming the “Happy Birthday” song while we wash our hands lately, and if you sneeze without covering (ideally into your elbow), you can be sure we’ll let you know about it. Do your part.

We’re disappointed with the way Oak Bluffs selectmen treated the kids from Plastic Free MV a few weeks ago. The idea that it is up to these kids to go out and meet with businesses to find out how this will affect them is backwards. After all, these kids brought their bylaw to the up-Island towns last year, and made it clear the single-use plastic bottle ban was going to be making down-Island appearances this spring. So why didn’t the town leadership hold public forums with businesses on how to implement this ban? And, more importantly, why aren’t businesses looking into measures on their own, to be good stewards of the environment? We think Oak Bluffs voters will do the right thing at their town meeting. Unfortunately, Tisbury selectmen took their distaste for the ban a step further, and won’t even give Tisbury voters the opportunity to make the choice. This week, the Tisbury board of selectmen took the Plastic Free MV proposal off the warrant, and instead are supporting a proposal to come up with a mitigation plan for plastics by doing a yearlong study. Why didn’t they do that already? It’s not like the Plastic Free MV proposal is a new idea. In fact, the kids first went before selectmen last June to let them know this was coming, and selectmen then put the article on the warrant without requiring a petition. As Ben Robinson, the dad of two of the Plastic Free MV kids, wrote on Twitter: “Incredibly deceitful act by the selectmen. After allowing it to be on the warrant without a citizen petition, they yank it at the last moment with no opportunity for a citizen petition.”

We were deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Dan Sharkovitz at 68 years old. We, of course, had a good relationship with him as the advisor for so many young journalists on the High School View, which is published by The Times. We should all celebrate the life well lived of this man, who was a beloved mentor to so many. Former student Nathaniel Brooks Horwitz summed up the teacher they called “Shark” well: “Shark ostensibly taught English. What he really taught was integrity, vision, heart. He took the substrates of language, of literature, of poetry, and transformed them into lessons on how to live a good life. Lessons from a man who knew. He was a writer, a philosopher, a mentor, and a friend. He was loved. May his memory be a blessing.”

The Beach Road Weekend lineup is getting rave reviews from a younger audience this year, a sign that promoter Adam Epstein had more time to book more high-profile, dare we say hipper, performers. We’re looking forward to seeing how this annual event does in year two of its incarnation.

Congratulations to Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard on taking the huge step toward helping an underserved population on the Island — the homeless. It’s something we don’t think about here, because it’s not people sleeping on the streets or under bridges, it’s folks couch-surfing or living in less-than-ideal conditions, renting space in a house, or maybe even a room with several other people. The house at 103 Tashmoo Ave. will provide an important first step, and we hope the Island continues to support this nonprofit moving forward.

We still see way too many people holding their phones while they drive. Right now police departments are only issuing warnings, but soon that practice will come with a fine. It’s too bad we needed a law to deal with something that ought to be common sense, but with all of the advertising and the warnings out there, there’s really no excuse to be reaching for your cell phone while you’re behind the wheel anymore.

We love early voting, but we’re not sure we love early voting for a primary. This week three candidates dropped out after early voting had started, and two of them — Pete Buttigieg, who visited Martha’s Vineyard, and Amy Klobuchar — dropped out of the presidential race after early voting ended Friday and before Tuesday’s Super Tuesday primary. So much for every vote counting. Also, we’re hoping when early voting returns for the presidential election in November that it will include some night and weekend voting times.