Island officials seek ferry restrictions, stay-at-home order

Martha’s Vineyard officials would like to slow the number of people coming to the Island and control the movement of those people on the Island in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Thus far state leaders have been unwilling to help with the Steamship Authority. Gov. Charlie Baker has urged people not to come and instituted a ban on nonessential businesses, but has stopped short of issuing a travel ban.

Meanwhile, the SSA has reduced service because of volume, but has said repeatedly that it won’t curtail service to the Island without a government order.

“I am exploring every legal avenue to restrict the transportation of people to this Island [in order] to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” Jim Malkin, the Vineyard representative to the Steamship Authority board, told The Times. “But we cannot get the legal authority to do so. And we’re not done trying.”

Three Island towns have also imposed construction bans, in part, to restrict workers commuting back and forth to the Island. The governor’s ban on nonessential business exempts home construction, so Oak Bluffs is considering more stringent restrictions when it meets on Tuesday, Oak Bluffs selectman Brian Packish told The Times. Tisbury selectmen also meet Tuesday afternoon.

Malkin told The Times that Ron Rappaport, town counsel for all Island towns but Tisbury, is drafting a stay-at-home order to be considered. He is working with KP Law, Tisbury’s counsel and the order will be ready for consideration by 11 am Tuesday morning, he said.

Malkin said he would like to see the ferry limit put in place for two weeks. Freight and emergency service would still be available to keep the supply chain to the Island running.

Nantucket issued a stay-at-home order effective Monday. The Times polled readers of its daily newsletter, The Minute, to ask if the Vineyard should follow Nantucket’s lead and the response was resounding yes, with 76.3 percent approving of that idea.

While islands across the country have issued advisories limiting access to visitors and seasonal residents since coronavirus hit the shores of the United States, Martha’s Vineyard has witnessed an uptick in seasonal residents coming to the Island to seek a safe haven.

That’s demonstrated in such anecdotal evidence as reports of seeing six cars parked at the Lambert’s Cove Beach lot and three of them having out-of-state plates; in the analytics from the MVTimes website and the Minute newsletter, which reveal the location of readers in numbers that look more typical for June. In the online comments on The Times site some year-round residents have expressed anger about the insurgence and seasonal residents have defended themselves as taxpaying-citizens with every right to seek refuge on the Island.

On Sunday, the Steamship Authority released statistics that show more activity. According to the data, compared with the first 15 days of March last year, there have been 264 additional vehicle trips to the Island with Massachusetts addresses and 102 additional vehicle trips by customers with New York or New Jersey addresses. Customers from other New England states, besides Massachusetts, were down 21.

On Friday, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital CEO Denise Schepici issued a joint statement with her colleague at the Nantucket Cottage Hospital asking seasonal residents to stay away because of the hospital’s limited capabilities.

In the meantime, the SSA “will have signs up in ticket terminals, on the tickets, and on the receipts for passenger tickets, advising the hospital’s advice to stay away,” Malkin said.

In the background, state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, and state Sen. Julian Cry, D-Truro, pushed for state assistance, as well.

According to Malkin, the two legislators have also been “actively trying to assist on this.”

This is a developing story.