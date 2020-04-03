Hospital grateful for donations of PPE

Islanders have rallied to help collect and, in some cases, create personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital communications director Katrina Delgadillo told The Times.

The shortage of masks and other protective gear has become so acute that PPE has become part of the vernacular. On Thursday, the gesture by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to use the team’s plane to go to China and pick up supplies received international attention.

On the Island, efforts have been made by 3D printer enthusiasts and construction workers to help the hospital. On Wednesday, there was a buzz across the Island as the National Guard delivered tents and PPE for the sheriff’s department and first responders.

In an email, Delgadillo praised the ingenuity of the 3D printers on the Island and thanked other donors, as well. To date, the hospital has received donations of nearly 600 N95 and surgical face masks. “We are so grateful to the Island painters, construction companies, and individuals who have reached out with offers to help and donate,” she wrote.

Delgadillo noted the short supply of PPE all hospitals are facing. “Currently, our staff has enough to care for our patient load but if and when we experience a patient surge, our PPE will be used at much higher rates and that is what we are most focused on preparing for,” she wrote.

Anyone wishing to make donations, should contact mvhgiving@partners.org.