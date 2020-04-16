West Tisbury, Chilmark headed back to work

West Tisbury is moving forward with a date of April 27 to implement phase one regulations for small construction crews of one or two people to get back to work.

Board of health agent Omar Johnson said it is important to push the rollout of these regulations to April 27 due to the fact that the greater Boston area is peaking around April 20.

“We need to see how the trajectory of the disease is panning out,” Johnson said.

Earlier this week, some towns appeared poised to allow the smaller crews to go back to work, but Martha’s Vineyard Hospital CEO Denise Schepici said it would be a “dire mistake” to allow workers to go back in the midst of a potential surge in cases. Though the Island has had relatively few confirmed cases, hospital officials are preparing for an increase.

Johnson said the date would function as more of a structural goal rather than a hard and fast deadline, and suggested that boards of health keep an eye on the state and Island numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the date approaches.

“If we follow proper safety precautions when the time comes, this is doable,” Johnson said.

The board of health agreed to schedule a meeting for the Friday before April 27 to discuss any recent developments in state and local figures.

Selectman Cynthia Mitchell agreed with Johnson that the trajectory of the disease will dictate when the work begins again.

“Hopefully that trajectory allows this to happen then, but it is completely dependent on what the facts are at that particular time,” Mitchell said.

Chair of the West Tisbury board of health, Tim Barnett, was the lone voice to vote against getting back to work on April 27. He noted the inherent difficulty with enforcing any regulations imposed on workers.

“I don’t think it’s practical, I don’t think it’s enforceable. I think going back to work for money and spreading this illness is a very difficult question, and I am not for it. I would like to delay this,” Barnett said.

The West Tisbury board of selectmen voted unanimously to support the board of health in implementing the regulations.

Chilmark on board, too

Chilmark selectmen reconvened a joint meeting with the Chilmark board of health Thursday evening and in back to back unanimous votes, launched phase one with its supplement:

Moratorium remains in effect until April 27 at 8 am

One to two worker construction site work permitted April 27 8 am to May 4 5 pm

Between April 27 and May 4 workers must “Martha’s Vineyard Construction Guidelines – Rules for Getting Back to Work Phase 1”

The order may have to amended, supplemented or extended on or before May 4

Deliberation was light ahead of the votes. Board of health member Jan Burhman described the order as “very thought out” and “something I fully support”. Selectman Jim Malkin characterizes it as “a good compromise”.