Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

This week’s column is about three Brazilian Islanders who have become naturalized U.S. citizens. I could have listened to their stories about their survival, resilience, and courage forever. My hope is to tell as many Brazilian stories as possible — it is such an honor to have this space.

The majority of immigrants do not arrive in a new land on the wings of glory, regardless of whether they immigrated on a tourist, work, or religious visa, or if after many attempts to obtain such visas were denied, they decided to cross the border illegally as a last resort. All of their stories involve abdicating some part of who they are; at times they are consumed by resentment toward the country they left behind; some of them had to make the difficult decision to leave their children with family and trust them to raise their children because the pain of staying and not being able to provide what they need hurts more than the pain of leaving, others abdicate entire careers.

When you are an immigrant, you become a category, and endure the consequences of being an immigrant — however privileged it might be. Immigrants are likely to suffer prejudice, and run into endless bureaucracy in their pursuit of becoming documented. They are not always treated as courageous people who left their countries in search of public safety, to escape wars, and, like Brazilians in the U.S., in search of financial stability. Most Brazilian immigrants are people who left in response to a broken economy, people who want a better life, who work incredibly hard to pay their bills in this country, and who, at times, live in precarious conditions to provide a better life to their families back home. When Brazil’s current president declared on Fox News last year, during one of his official visits to the U.S., that most Brazilian immigrants don’t have good intentions, and that the Brazilian government would cooperate with Homeland Security to deport undocumented Brazilians, I wish that the follow-up question by the interviewer had been, “And how are you going to build a thriving economy and establish infrastructures so that Brazilian nationals don’t have to make the decision to illegally immigrate to the U.S.?”

Elaine de Paula

Elaine visited the U.S. for the first time in 1995, when she was a 24-year-old college student. Love was the reason that brought Elaine to the Island six months after arriving in the U.S. — while she was exploring what life would be like living abroad, she received the devastating news that her mother had passed away in Brazil. Elaine was able to become a documented immigrant via her husband, Durley de Paula, who qualified for the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, signed by President Bill Clinton. While we discussed how immigration has changed over the years, she reminisced on a time where there was no immigrants’ persecution and how the terrorist attacks in 2001 changed that reality.

When I asked Elaine if she identified more with the American culture or Brazilian culture, she didn’t hesitate: “Oh, definitely American culture. I have spent most of my adult life in the U.S., which doesn’t mean that I don’t appreciate Brazilian culture. It is just that it was easy to choose to live in this country and raise my only child here. I believe in the checks and balances of this country, also if you work hard, you can lead a life with dignity without sacrificing your principles. I believe in fairness in opportunity in a way that sadly doesn’t exist in Brazil. I remember driving to Lowell for my oath ceremony in the middle of a snowstorm, and thinking how fortunate I was that I had been able to get to that point, how someone who came from humble beginnings now had the opportunity to truly soar high because of this gift. Way before I pledged allegiance in my ceremony, I had done so because of the gratitude to build a life with safety and grace in this land.”

Samuel dos Santos Oliveira

One of the things that struck me while interviewing Samuel was when he told me about his old dream of building a career in the Air Force. When he was pursuing that dream while still an undocumented immigrant, one of the Air Force officers who interviewed him was surprised by his answer on why he wanted to serve, and was touched by his willingness to sacrifice everything for a country that wasn’t even his own country. Samuel immigrated to the U.S. in 1991, and at the time, he was a 10-year-old boy. Samuel lived in East Boston for the first few years after he moved to the U.S., and after visiting one of his older brothers, who still lives on Martha’s Vineyard, he decided to move to the Island. He went from running home in fear of the gangs who were predominant in his neighborhood to a much safer commute to the Tisbury School. He is one of the first Brazilians who graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1998. It took 22 years for him to receive his green card, and he became an American citizen in 2017 — and he will be voting in the upcoming election. He might not have noticed, but I got emotional when he described visiting Brazil for the first time after 24 years of not seeing many family members. He shared how his references from Brazil are based on the Island’s Brazilian community. We joked about the benefits of having dual citizenship, and how the two passports he now has access to facilitate the trips he can now enjoy with his wife and two children in different ways.

Marlene Barbosa Abreu

Marlene arrived on the Island on Jan. 23, 1989; among some of her family members, she is one of the first Brazilians on the Island. It is always interesting to listen to Brazilian longtimers, because they have witnessed so many changes. She has seen and lived the changes within the Brazilian community and in the Island’s growing popularity. Like most Brazilian immigrants on the Island, Marlene worked in the restaurant field for years, and at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and now she has her cleaning business. She didn’t become a documented citizen until 2006, and it was arduous, at times a tempestuous journey to become an American citizen.

The most compelling aspect of her story to me was her uncontested faith that God had a plan in her life, the sacrifices she and her family went through would not be in vain, and that one day her wish to live a life without fear of deportation would be granted. Marlene became an American citizen on April 25, 2012.