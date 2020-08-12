Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

This week’s column is an opportunity to bring importance to critical topics this year: the importance of voting and answering the Census.

Responding to the Census is not only our civic duty, it also affects the funding our communities receive, how our communities plan for the future, and our representation in government. Data from the 2020 Census will be used to ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals, fire departments, plan new homes and businesses, improve neighborhoods, and determine how many seat states are allocated in the House of Representatives.

Being Brazilian and having been born into a dictatorship (1964–85), a common belief I heard for many years, and that only recently has begun to shift, is that exercising our civic duties means nothing; all politicians are corrupted and that is never going to change. I have also heard similar things in the U.S., that living in Massachusetts, our votes don’t matter.

I am here to reiterate how untrue that is, and it is by exercising our civic duties that we ensure accountability, change, progress. The wishful thinking in which we pray and hope that things get better, regardless of which country we are discussing, will never be the answer to progress, radical change. Countless people died, disappeared, were tortured for going against the government (in the case of the dictatorship in Brazil), were brutally beaten, disenfranchised, and not allowed to vote for me not to honor the importance of my vote. If you have had the privilege to become a naturalized American citizen and have not yet registered to vote, it is important that you reconsider your approach. The gift of becoming an American citizen goes beyond never having to worry about immigration — with freedom, safety, and opportunities come a lot of responsibilities, and we must rise to the occasion.

If you have questions about how to answer the Census, want reassurances about answering as an undocumented immigrant and how that affects you, don’t understand how voting by mail works and how to request it or even how voting in person will work this year or would like to register to vote, email me and I will help you. No questions asked, regardless of which candidate you are voting for. We can walk through the process by phone, on Zoom, we will figure it out. I will be happy to assist as many people as need help — my email is juliana@mvtimes.com.

I am going to link in this column a video in Portuguese created by the U.S. Census Bureau to help people understand how to respond to the Census: https://youtu.be/IfJ43hiWKNk.

As for voting, in Massachusetts, the deadlines are:

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: August 26

Early voting: August 22–28

Sept. 1: State primary elections/deadline to return completed mail-in ballot — make sure that as soon as you receive your mail-in ballot, you send it right back, to allow USPS enough time to deliver it and make sure your vote will be counted.

If you would like to either check on your registration or register to vote, go to sec.state.ma.us/ovr.

Even if you think you have registered to vote, always double-check. Find out what is on your ballot before you vote, research the candidates, and make informed decisions. Here’s the website I used: vote411.org/ballot. This website is a fantastic resource for what is on the ballot, what positions we are electing this time around, and who the candidates are; there is even information about how much money they make if they get elected for such positions. On the Island, voters will be voting for: U.S. House District 9, Massachusetts Senate Cape and Islands, Massachusetts House Barnstable, Dukes (Martha’s Vineyard), and Nantucket, Governor’s Council First District, Dukes County Commissioner, and U.S. Senate — and for who gets to be the next President. Also, make sure to fact-check what you read. You can also go to ballotready.org, enter your address, save your choices online, and print/email your personalized ballot to bring with you to the polls.

Whether you are going to vote physically or by mail — both ways are equal — you must pay attention to deadlines if voting by mail. All Massachusetts registered voters will receive the postcard-size application by mail, but you can also obtain one online at bit.ly/31K5gOm.

When you receive your ballot, return it in the provided postage-prepaid envelope, or hand-deliver to your local clerk’s office. Ballots must be received (not postmarked) by 8 pm on Sept. 1.

Also, something really important: You can only vote if you have become a naturalized citizen. If you have a Green Card, you CANNOT vote yet.