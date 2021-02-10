Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

It is safe to say that we have all hit a pandemic wall. The constant reshifting of perspective, isolation, financial insecurity, fear of getting sick, losing a loved one to a deadly virus (to name a few of our collective worries) is all too much. I wholeheartedly believe that better days are on the horizon. For the upcoming columns, I will focus on information about the COVID vaccines and other topics that hopefully will help us believe that we are getting to a better place.

I have connected with around 78 Brazilian Islanders in the last few months regarding the U.S.’s available COVID vaccines thus far. My goal was to listen to understand and not judge how people felt about it in all of these conversations. My takeaway is that clear information and access to resources will be crucial in getting folks on the fence about whether to take a vaccine to shift their views and feel safe taking it. Currently, Brazil is one of the countries that offer the largest number of vaccines to its citizens, providing more than 300 million doses annually. National vaccination campaigns resulted in the elimination of smallpox in 1973 and polio in 1989. Brazilians are used to vaccines, but I understand the reluctance of those who are not sure about the COVID vaccines. My personal view is that it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated when it’s our turn. The more the virus is out there, the more it can mutate into new variants.

You can start to find information about vaccines, access to it, where to take it on the Island when it’s your turn in this link: bit.ly/3tFPjpe and you can also go to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital website where there’s also an abundance of information: bit.ly/3p3r8xw.

This week’s column’s picture is of Zé Gotinha, a Brazilian mascot created to promote vaccination. In the 1980s, Brazilian children were afraid to get vaccinated, and adults also exhibited resistance. With that came the idea of ​​creating a symbol that would dialogue with different audiences, especially children, to motivate and inform about vaccination and so the mascot Zé Gotinha was born — depending on the disease the mascot is fighting against, it receives a different color: white for polio, navy blue for tuberculosis, light blue for whooping cough, red for measles, orange for diphtheria, and green for tetanus.